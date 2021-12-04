India's Tour To South Africa Postponed By 9 Days; BCCI Says Test Series To Start On Dec 26

The World Health Organisation (WHO) last week discovered a new variant of COVID-19 which is said to comprise over 50 mutations and dubbed it 'Omicron'. It was first identified in South Africa and according to WHO's presser, the cases linked with this variant are on the rise in nearly all provinces of South Africa leading to a spike in cases over the last two weeks. In view of the discovery of the new COVID variant, the Indian cricket team's upcoming tour of South Africa is also being reconsidered and on Saturday, after the 90th Annual General Meeting of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) concluded, they announced that the dates for the tour had been revised and they have decided to postpone the tour by nine days.

The tour was slated to begin on December 17 however, after considering the risks and health of the players on priority, the BCCI decided to postpone the tour to December 26, 2021. India will play three Test matches and then three ODI matches. The four T20I matches will be played at a later date.

CSA confident of India's participation in upcoming series

Earlier, Cricket South Africa said that they are confident that Team India will participate in the upcoming series after 'positive' talks were held with BCCI so that is probably the underlying reason as to why the T20I series against South Africa is probably going to be played at a later date. "We've been engaging with them (the BCCI) and they are very keen to come," Pholetsi Moseki, CSA's acting CEO, said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. "Our government is very keen to support us and to reassure our Indian counterparts. Everything is on track." He further added that if the tour were to not happen, then Cricket South Africa would be put in a very difficult position for the next two years as they do not have a contingency plan in place and will have to put other programmes on pause.

Earlier Cricket South Africa (CSA) had announced that all three, Round 4, Division Two CSA 4-Day Domestic Series matches scheduled to take place between December 2-5 have been postponed.

Image: AP/PTI