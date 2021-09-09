India's Training Session In England Cancelled As Staff Member Tests Positive For COVID

India's training session on Thursday ahead of the fifth Test against England was cancelled after a member of the team's support staff tested positive for COVID, as per BCCI sources. As things stand, India currently lead the series 2-1 after a stunning victory in the last match. India won the last match by a staggering margin of 157 runs after seemingly having been outplayed for the first few days.

The news of Team India's support staff member testing positive was confirmed by BCCI sources. This is not the first positive test in India's camp, as earlier head coach Ravi Shastri tested positive for COVID, thereby ruling him out for the fifth Test match. India's head coach will now be in mandatory quarantine for 14 days.

England vs India 5th Test: India's training session cancelled

With one more member of India's support staff testing positive for COVID in Manchester, the Indian team's training session ahead of the fifth and final Test match against England has been cancelled. Reports suggest that the Indian team have been asked to remain in their hotel rooms until further notice. It is believed that the latest positive case emerged after the latest round of testing on Wednesday evening.

England vs India: Ravi Shastri to miss the fifth Test

The fifth England vs India Test match will be played from September 10-14. Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments confirmed that Shastri will remain in isolation for 14 days and needs two negative tests before he can come out of isolation.

"Unfortunately, Shastri will remain in isolation for 14 days and will have to return two negative tests before he can come out of isolation. He will not be a part of the Indian dressing room till then," the source said.

What happened to Ravi Shastri?

Four members of the Indian coaching staff have been moved into isolation after the team head coach Ravi Shastri's lateral flow test returned a positive report. An official media release by the Board of Control in Cricket in India (BCCI) informed head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R. Sridhar and physiotherapist Nitin Patel will remain in isolation as part of a precautionary measure.

The situation prompted players and the rest of the Indian staff to undergo two lateral flow tests. However, all returned negative results and were cleared for Day 4 of the fourth Test.