India's World Cup Winning Captains Kapil Dev & MS Dhoni Face Off On Golf Course; See Pics

Legendary Indian World Cup-winning captains MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev were spotted at a golf course in Gurugram on Friday, September 30. The two attended the Kapil Dev - Grant Thornton tournament, an invitational competition. While both Dhoni and Dev have been exceptional for the Indian cricket team for the longest of times, they also showed their star-studded ability on the golf field.

MS Dhoni & Kapil Dev reunite on golf course

As seen in the video posted by the official Twitter handle of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), MS Dhoni can be showing his class on the golf course by smacking some outstanding shots. Following the conclusion of the event, Dhoni also clicked a picture with Kapil Dev, who shared the post on his official Instagram handle.

The post has been well received by the audience, who gave it over 63,000 likes in less than four hours. Moreover, this is not the first time that Dhoni and Dev were seen spending time together outside of cricket, as the two were also spotted watching the US Open 2022 semi-finals between current World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz Garfia and Frances Tiafoe.

MS Dhoni to return in IPL 2023

Legendary Indian captain MS Dhoni, who hung up his boots from international cricket in August 2020, is set to return to competitive action during the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 41-year-old will once again lead the Chennai Super Kings, with who he won four IPL titles.

Dhoni said it was a simple decision for him to make when he was asked if he will return to the IPL next year. "Definitely" was the answer of the CSK skipper when he was asked in a game against the Rajasthan Royals last year if he would return to the IPL in 2023. He went on to explain his decision by adding, "It’s a simple reason: it will be unfair to not play in Chennai and say thank you."