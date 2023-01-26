India(W) U19 Vs New Zealand(W) U19, 1st SF: Live Streaming, Date, Time, Venue

The Indian U19 girls will take on the New Zealand U19 women's team in the semifinal of the ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. The semifinal match will take place on Friday, 27th January at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. India sealed their semi final seat after Bangladesh and England won their final matches of their group by big margins.

Team India's performance so far

The Shafali Verma led Indian side has played like champions from match 1 of their campaign. India had beaten South Africa in their first group match by 7 wickets. Chasing a target of 167, Indian openers Shafali Verma and Shweta Sehrawat made the target very small because of their explosive opening start. Captain Shafali Verma missed a half century but made a quick 45. Shweta Sehrawat made an unbeaten 92 and stayed at the crease till Team India didn't win the match.

Team India faced United Arab Emirates in their second match and the Indian openers yet again gave their team an explosive start. Shafali Verma and Shweta Sehrawat both made half centuries and Team India scored a mammoth score of 219 batting first. UAE was not able to chase down the target and they lost the match by 122 runs.

Team India's third match was against Scotland where batting first they put up a target of 150 runs. Gongadi Trisha scored a half century and Mannat Kashyap completely outplayed Scotland with her bowling. Mannat picked 4 wickets for just 12 runs and Scotland were bowled out for 66. Team India won the match by 83 runs.

Team India batting struggled against Australia and they were bundled out by the Australian bowlers for just 87 runs. Australia chased down the target with there 7 wickets to spare.

Team India yet again showed their dominating attitude against Sri Lanka as they first reduced them to 59 bowling first and then chased down the target easily with 7 wickets left.

The Indian girls have played very dominantly in this tournament and the clear favourites to win the tournament.

When and where India U19 W and New Zealand U19 W, 1st Semifinal begin?

The first semifinal match between India U19 W and New Zealand U19 W will be held at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. The match will begin from 1:30 pm in the afternoon.

How to watch India U19 W and New Zealand U19 W 1st Semifinal?

The Indian fans can watch the 1st Semifinal match between India U19 W and New Zealand U19 W on the Star Sports Network.

Where will the India U19 W and New Zealand U19 W 1st Semifinal match stream?

The Indian fans can watch the 1st Semifinal match between India U19 W and New Zealand U19 W will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar.