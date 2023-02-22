IND(W) Vs AUS(W): Check Leading Run Scorer, Wicket Taker From Both Teams Ahead Of SF

ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Ahead of the start of the first semi-final between India women and Australia women in the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup, let's pay heed to the stellar performers of both sides. Both the teams have had a brilliant tournament till now, and behind the success, there were collective as well as individual efforts. India Women Vs Australia Women will take place on February 23, 2023.

In the highest run scorers list of the ongoing world cup two, two Indians feature inside the top 10. Smriti Mandhana, who everybody expected it be the top run-getter, is at 2nd in the table. Mandhana has till now amassed 149 runs in three innings with an average of 49,66. Complementing Mandhana in the list is none other than the consistent Richa Ghosh. Ghosh has so far scored 122 runs in 4 innings and has gotten out only once. She holds the best average in the World Cup viz. 122.

For Australia, Alyssa Healy has emerged as the highest scorer. She has scored 146 runs in three innings. In the bowling department, it is Renuka Thakur, who is leading the charts for India. Till now she has picked up 7 wickets. For Australia, it is Megan Schutt, who has been the tournament's highest scorer. She has taken 8 wickets in the tournament till now and would be leading the bowling contingent against India in the semi-final. Ash Gardner from Australia is also among the leading wicket-takers. She has 7 wickets in her tally. With some remarkable performers on both ends, daggers will be drawn on Thursday evening when the two sides meet at the Newlands Cricket Ground for a place in the World Cup Final.

India Vs. Australia squads

India Women Squad: Yastika Bhatia, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (w), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Smriti Mandhana, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Anjali Sarvani

Australia Women Squad: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham