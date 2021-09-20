'Inevitable': Michael Vaughan Full Of Support For England's Decision To Snub Pakistan Tour

Former England cricketer and commentator Michael Vaughan took to his official Twitter handle following ECB’s announcement about cancelling England’s tour of Pakistan on September 20. Citing 'mental pressure on players to play in a region with security concerns' as the reason, ECB announced that the men’s tour along with the short women’s tour has been called off. Meanwhile, Vaughan said in his tweet that England pulling out of the Pakistan tour was inevitable.

Vaughan added that he completely understands the security concerns that led to England cancelling the tour. However, he expressed that he is surprised that the series wasn't played in the UAE instead. He concluded his tweet by saying that he hopes the situation in Pakistan changes and teams start touring them again. Vaughan earlier tweeted on September 19 that it would be sensible to move the games between England and Pakistan to UAE rather than cancelling it.

It was inevitable that England would pull out of Pakistan .. Completely understandable in light of the security issues .. but I am surprised it couldn’t have been played in the UAE !! .. let’s hope things can change & teams can tour Pakistan shortly .. ! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 20, 2021

Australia are scheduled to tour Pakistan in February 2022

A release by the ECB on their official website read,

"The ECB has a longstanding commitment to tour Pakistan as part of the Men's Future Tours Programme in 2022. Earlier this year, we agreed to play two additional T20 World Cup warm-up games in Pakistan in October, adding a short women's tour with double headers alongside the men's games. "The ECB Board convened this weekend to discuss these extra England Women's and Men's games in Pakistan and we can confirm that the Board has reluctantly decided to withdraw both teams from the October trip."

They added in the release that the mental and physical well-being of the players and support staff remains their first priority. ECB also admitted that touring under conditions with security threats will not be in favour of the team’s preparation for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

With all that has been said, Australia are next in line to tour Pakistan in February 2022 for two Test matches, three ODIs and three T20s. With New Zealand and England's tour to the country now cancelled, it would be interesting to see what Cricket Australia decide to do with their tour. Australia's tour of Pakistan is scheduled to take place from February to March 2022.

