Injured Aussie Star Steve Smith Expected To Recover In Time For Second Leg Of IPL 2021

The star batsman has not played international cricket since January of this year, and his participation in the first leg of the IPL 2021 was overshadowed by the elbow ailment that plagued him during the initial stages of the competition. Smith had pulled out of the away bilateral series against the West Indies in July and then decided to skip the Bangladesh series in August. Earlier, Smith had said that if needed, he would prioritise the upcoming Ashes series over the T20 World Cup. However, Smith is expected to make himself available for both the second leg of IPL 2021 and the subsequent World Cup.

The remainder of IPL 2021 will work as practice for Steve Smith ahead of the T20 World Cup, which is also being held in the UAE. Smith plays for Delhi Capitals in the cash-rich league.

'It seems to be going really well'

Australian skipper Aaron Finch, who himself is recovering from knee surgery, is hopeful that Smith will be fully fit before the start of the World Cup. "It seems to be going really well. I know that he's been building up his batting time over the last couple of weeks – I know that would have been difficult to have a time limit on his net times. From all reports he's been really strict with that, making sure he doesn't overdo his elbow so it hinders his rehab," Finch was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au. Finch is also on track to recover in time before the T20 World Cup.

The second phase of IPL 2021 will start with a blockbuster clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on September 19 in the UAE. A total of 31 matches will be held during the agreed window and the final of the competition will be played on October 15.

Image: IPL/BCCI

