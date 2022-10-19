Injured Harmanpreet Kaur Ruled Out Of Women’s Big Bash League: 'Sad To Miss Out'

The Melbourne Renegades put out an official announcement on Wednesday, confirming that India women’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been ruled out of the Women's Big Bash League Season 8 due to a back issue. Harmanpreet missed the opening two games for the team due to international commitments, as she led India to a title victory at the Women’s Asia Cup 2022. Renegades have signed English batter Eve Jones as an overseas replacement for the Indian skipper.

Harmanpreet took to her official social media handle on Wednesday and shed her thoughts about missing the WBBL Season 8. “Sad to miss out of the #WBBL08 this season. Will miss playing with my RED Team. Do well, @RenegadesWBBL! Love to all ,” Harmanpreet said. She has played almost 50 matches in her club cricket career in the Big Bash League and scored over 1000 runs.

What did Melbourne Renegades say about Harmanpreet Kaur?

Meanwhile, Renegades General Manager James Rosengarten shared his thoughts on the Indian skipper missing the ongoing WBBL season. “Harmanpreet was fantastic for us last season and we were looking forward to having her as part of our squad again this year, but unfortunately she has been ruled out through injury. Eve will stay on with our squad for at least the next couple of matches, as we work through the best strategy for our squad for the remainder of the tournament,” he said.

After playing two matches in the 2022-23 season so far, Renegades have registered one win and a loss against the Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heat. They are up against Heat and Strikers on Friday and Monday respectively. The team will then return to Victoria for the first time in over 1000 days for their matches.

Meanwhile, the team will certainly miss the services of Harmanpreet this season, as she has been a match winner for the team over the years. In the BBL, she has scored 1119 runs in 48 games so far at an average of 41.44 and strike rate of 121.63. In the process, Harmanpreet has registered a total of six half-centuries.

Melbourne Renegades WBBL 08 Squad: Sophie Molineux (C), Sarah Coyte, Josie Dooley, Ellie Falconer, Ella Hayward, Shabnim Ismail (SA), Eve Jones (ENG), Erica Kershaw, Carly Leeson, Hayley Matthews (WI), Rhiann O’Donnell, Georgia Prestwidge, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb. Coach: Simon Helmot.