Injured Yuvraj Singh Shakes A Leg As Hotel Staff Gives Him Guard Of Honour; Watch Video

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who helped India Legends win the final of the Road Safety World Series on Sunday, posted a video on Instagram, where he can be seen grooving to a song from the film Bahubali. In the video, Singh can be seen dancing to the beats as he received a guard of honour from hotel staff after the end of the match. The 39-year-old, who was wearing a crepe bandage on his right leg as he injured his calf muscle during the match, captioned the post as “Broken Bahubali”.

The post has garnered more than 4,00,000 likes since being shared ten hours ago. Fans of the 2011 World Cup-winning star stormed the comment section of the post with appreciative and kind messages, showering love on the left-handed all-rounder. “Yuvi! You are a champion forever,” one individual wrote.

Road Safety World Series final

As far as the Road Safety World Series 2021 is concerned, India Legends beat Sri Lanka Legends by 14 runs to lift the trophy. Yuvraj Singh played the role of an anchor in the night of the final as he smashed 60 off 41 balls at a strike rate of 146.34. Singh was the second highest run-scorer in the match after Indian batsman Yusuf Pathan, who scored a blistering 62 off just 36 balls. Singh has two half-centuries and a total of 194 runs from the six innings that he played in the series.

After India Legends captain Sachin Tendulkar lost the toss and was asked to bat first, his team posted a mammoth target of 182 runs in 20 overs. Tendulkar scored 30 runs off 23 balls and remained the third highest run scorer for India Legends in the final. Sri Lanka Legends came in to bat in the second innings and formed a partnership of 62 runs before the first wicket fell. Sanath Jaysuria scored most runs for Sri Lanka Legends in the final as he hit 43 off 35 balls before being bowled lbw by Yusuf Pathan. Sri Lanka Legends scored 167-7 in 20 overs, hence, losing the match by 14 runs.

(Image Credit: Social Media/RSWorldSeries/Yuvraj Singh)

