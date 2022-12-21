Injury Troubles Mount For Team India As Another Indian Stalwart Goes Down In Training

Team India's injury woes continue as another star player has gone down in training ahead of the second Test against Bangladesh. The second India vs Bangladesh Test will begin live on December 22 from the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. As things stand in the series, Team India have a 1-0 lead after registering an emphatic 188-run victory in the first Test.

India vs Bangladesh: Will Pujara take over captaincy if Rahul is injured?

Following the initial injury to captain Rohit Sharma, Team India could now be without both their first-choice openers if vice-captain KL Rahul is also deemed unfit to start. While India's batting coach Vikram Rathour stated that Rahul's injury was not serious, he did not comment on whether the 30-year-old would be fit to take the field for the second Test.

While speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of the second India vs Bangladesh Test match, Rathour said, "It doesn't [look serious]. He seems to be fine. Hopefully, he'll be okay. The doctors are looking at it, but hopefully, he'll be okay." It has been reported that Rahul suffered an injury while receiving throwdowns from Rathour in the nets.

If Rahul is indeed deemed unfit, Cheteshwar Pujara could lead Team India for the second Test in Mirpur, with Abhimanyu Easwaran replacing the 30-year-old at the top of the order. The injury list continues to increase for Team India, who are already without captain Rohit Sharma, star fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

A depleted Indian squad could hurt their chances significantly of potentially qualifying for the World Test Championships. If the Rohit Sharma-led side are to make it to the finals, India would require strong results against Bangladesh and then Australia, who they play next.

India vs Bangladesh squads:

Team India: KL Rahul (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Saurabh Kumar, Srikar Bharat, Abhimanyu Easwaran

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Yasir Ali, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Mominul Haque