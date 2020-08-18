Inside Story: How Sehwag Ensured Rohit Is Recommended For Khel Ratna & Ishant For Arjuna

Virender Sehwag's presence in the National Sports Awards Committee ensured smooth passage for Indian ODI vice-captain and opener Rohit Sharma's recommendation for Khel Ratna and bowling spearhead Ishant Sharma for Arjuna Award.

"Sehwag's presence ensured that those names were not struck off at the last minute. There were a few in the committee who were not in favour of recommending Khel Ratna to Rohit and Arjuna to Ishant as they thought they were too rich and highlighted that they did not need the award or honour. Sehwag did not lobby for them but his presence and interest in those two names ensured smooth passage for them," a committee member who attended the meeting informed Republic TV on condition of anonymity.

Rohit Sharma becomes the fourth Indian cricketer to win the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award -- the highest sporting award of the nation after Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

Rohit's name has been finalised by the National Sports Awards Committee for his incredible performance in the last 3 years, including his five centuries in 2019 ICC World Cup.

Along with Rohit, three other names -- wrestler Vinesh Phogat, paddler Manika Batra and Paralympian Mariappan Thangavelu will also be conferred the highest award on August 29.

Vinesh got the award for her back to back gold medals at the CWG and Asian Games 2018 and World Championship medal.

While table tennis player Manika Batra's 5 gold at 2018 Commonwealth Games get her the highest sporting award with Paralympic gold medalist Mariappan Thangavelu.

