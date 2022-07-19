Inside Team India's Dressing Room Celebrations After ODI Series Win Vs England: Watch

Rohit Sharma-led Indian team on Sunday clinched the ODI series decider 2-1 at Manchester, after beating hosts by five wickets. A mammoth 133-run partnership between the mighty Hardik Pandya and the tenacious Rishabh Pant steered India ahead despite losing four wickets at 72, while chasing 260 runs in the second innings. Although Hardik's campaign ended with a 71-run knock from 55 deliveries, it was Pant who remained unshakeable at the crease to guide his side to victory with 125 off 113 balls.

Team India later burst into cheers with wild celebrations being spilled about the place in the following minutes as Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Siraj, and Virat Kohli smothered teammates in victory and champagne. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video on Twitter in which Team India players could be seen celebrating the memorable ODI series win over England.

"Dressing room reactions & emotions after #TeamIndia's ODI series triumph against England at Manchester," BCCI wrote. Watch the video here:

In a video that went viral soon after India lifted the elusive trophy, Rishabh Pant was spotted sharing a warm embrace with former head coach Ravi Shastri and offering him his Man of the Match champagne bottle later. The video was widely shared among fans on social media, hailing Pant's special gesture after winning ODI series.

It is, however, pertinent to note that India began its ODI series campaign with a 10-wicket triumph over England, only to falter by 100 runs in the second game. England bounced back in the second ODI with much ease to move the series to a decider at Manchester.

After having won the toss, Rohit Sharma's India opted to bowl first, thereby bundling out England for about 259 runs. Prior to his batting heroics, Hardik also registered his best ODI bowling figures of 4/24 while Yuzvendra Chahal took three wickets conceding 60 runs.

Rohit Sharma was a proud captain but insisted there was a lot to improve as a team on certain departments. "Very very pleased. We came here and wanted to achieve something as a group in white ball cricket. Moving forward, we have to improve a lot on a few certain areas, but I am very proud of the boys. We were here last time and were beaten, I remember. It's not an easy place to win games, but I thought the way we played this entire white ball leg was fantastic. It was something we wanted to do for a long time, and to finally come and achieve that is great," he signed off.