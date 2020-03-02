INT Vs LAM Live Score, Pitch And Weather Report And Alicante T10 Match Preview

The third match of the ongoing Alicante T10 League 2020 season will be played between Intellectuals and La Manga. The INT vs LAM live match will be played at the Sporting Alfas Cricket Club in Albir, Spain. Their INT vs LAM live match is scheduled for March 2 and will start at 6:30 PM IST. Here, we take a look at INT vs LAM live streaming details, INT vs LAM live telecast in India and pitch and weather report for the INT vs LAM live match.

INT vs LAM Live Score: Match Preview

The 2020 season of Alicante T10 League is the inaugural edition of the Spain-based cricket tournament. Six teams are participating in the event. Among the players participating in the upcoming third game, Laurence McGarry is rated very highly as a wicketkeeper-batsman while all-rounders like Christopher Horne and Gordon Neve form a potent middle-order for the Intellectuals.

Meanwhile, La Manga also looks a balanced side with batsmen like Paul Fletcher and Adam Algar. Their primary bowler Connor Wood is expected to take charge with the ball and Charlie Rumistrzewicz is their star all-rounder.

INT vs LAM Live Score: Squad Updates for INT vs LAM live telecast in India

INT vs LAM Live Score: Intellectuals Squad

Muhammad Shahfique, Sadeem Muhammad, Aslam Dogar, Atle Barlaup, Christopher Horne, Gordon Neve, Hassan Askari, Husnain Akram, Ismail Baig, Jon Brown, Nadeem Muhammad, Noman Ahmad, Sulman Ullah Ihsan, Umair Akram, Hafiz Abid, Laurence McGarry, Usman Mirza.

INT vs LAM Live Score: La Manga Squad

Joel Brook, Jonathan Kinsella, Kieran Wood, Neil Brook, Paul Fletcher, Paul Sadler, Tommy Knowles, Charlie Rumistrzewicz, Ollie Jarvis, Ollie Richardson, Paul Harvey, Pawitter Singh, Sohail Khan, Adam Algar, Alfie Court, Amendeep Singh, Andy Mccullock, Connor Wood, Hugh James.

INT vs LAM Live Score: INT vs LAM Live Streaming Details and INT vs LAM live telecast in India

The match is scheduled to be played on March 2 and will start at 6:30 PM IST. In India, the INT vs LAM live match streaming can be found on FanCode. You can also catch all the INT vs LAM live streaming on ecn.cricket. For INT vs LAM live score and updates, visit European Cricket’s official social media pages. There is no INT vs LAM live telecast in India.

INT vs LAM Live Score: Weather Report

The weather condition suggests no possibility of rainfall during match time. As per AccuWeather, the temperature at the time of the match is expected to lie between 22°C and 23°C.

INT vs LAM Live Score: Pitch Report

The track at Sporting Alfas Cricket Club generally favours the pacers. Since the ground is hosting four matches in a day and the game between INT vs LAM is the third one, the pitch might slow down a bit and become good for batting. Considering past records at the venue, batting first would be an ideal choice upon winning the toss here.

