INT Vs MAU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All Alicante T10 Match Details

Intellectuals C.C. will face Madrid United C.C. in Match 6 of the European Cricket Series Alicante, 2020. The INT vs MAU live match will be played at Sporting Alfas Cricket Club, Alicante on Tuesday, March 3 at 4:30 PM IST. Here are the INT vs MAU Dream11 prediction, INT vs MAU Dream11 team, INT vs MAU match prediction, INT vs MAU playing 11 and all other INT vs MAU live match details.

INT vs MAU Dream11 prediction: INT vs MAU playing 11 will be created from these squads

Here are the full squads from which the INT vs MAU playing 11 will be created -

INT vs MAU Dream11 prediction: Intellectuals C.C. - Noman Ahmad, Husnain Akram, Umair Akram, Hassan Askari, Ismail Baig, Atle Barlaup, Jon Brown, Christopher Horne, Laurence McGarry, Usman Mirza, Nadeem Muhammad, Sadeem Muhammad, Gordon Neve, Sulman Ullah Ihsan, Hafiz Abid, and Muhammad Shahfique.

INT vs MAU Dream11 prediction: Madrid United C.C. - Tauqueer Hussain, Qadar Nawaz, Kashif Rana, Abdul Hafeez, Kashif Iqbal, Ittfaq Ahmad, Mohammad Ashraf, Mohammad Tauseef, Waheed Akhtar, Kashif Aziz, Robiul Khan, Tasawar Azam, Usman Ali, Ahsan Yaqoob, Zia ul Qayum, MD Abul Kalam Azad, Noore Azman, Jabar Ali, Waqar Zafar, Alian Abbas, Mohammad Rabin, and Farukh Nadeem.

INT vs MAU Dream11 team: INT vs MAU Dream11 prediction

Here is the INT vs MAU Dream11 team that can fetch you the maximum points in the INT vs MAU live match -

Wicket-keepers: Waheed Akhtar

Batsmen: Husnain Akram, Noman Ahmad, Sadeem Muhammad, Ittfaq Ahmed

All-Rounders: Husnain Akram, Ahsan Yaqoob (captain), Tauqueer Hussain

Bowlers: Hassan Askari (vice-captain), Ismail Baig, AH Niazi

Please keep in mind that the INT vs MAU Dream11 prediction has been made with our own analysis. The INT vs MAU Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

INT vs MAU Dream11 prediction: INT vs MAU match prediction

As per our INT vs MAU Dream11 prediction, Intellectuals' last match was against La Manga and their opponents won by 40 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Ismail Baig and Usman Baig. Their best bowlers were Hassan Askari and Umair Akram. Madrid United will be playing their first games today, some players to watch out for from their lineup are Ahsan Yaqoob and Ittfaq Ahmed

The INT vs MAU live match can be expected to be won by Intellectuals C.C., according to our INT vs MAU match prediction.

INT vs MAU Live

The INT vs MAU live match can be live-streamed on Fancode and can also be followed here.

