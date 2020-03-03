INT Vs SPA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All Alicante T10 Match Details

The fifth match of the ongoing Alicante T10 League 2020 season will be played between Intellectuals and Sporting Alfas Cricket Club. The INT vs SPA live match will be played at the Sporting Alfas Cricket Club in Alicante, Spain on March 3. The INT vs SPA live match will start at 2:30 PM IST. Here is our INT vs SPA Dream11 team, INT vs SPA match prediction, INT vs SPA playing 11s and INT vs SPA Dream11 prediction that will bring you the best INT vs SPA live match results.

INT vs SPA Dream11 Prediction: INT vs SPA live match preview

The 2020 season of Alicante T10 League is the inaugural edition of the Spain-based cricket tournament. Six teams are participating in the event. Intellectuals are placed at the bottom of the points table with two defeats from two matches. Meanwhile, Sporting Alfas Cricket Club are positioned second on the table with a win from their opening game.

INT vs SPA Dream11 Prediction: Squads from which INT vs SPA playing 11 will be formed

INT vs SPA Dream11 Prediction: INT Squad

Husnain Akram, Hafiz Abid (wk), Gordon Neve, Sulman Ullah Ihsan, Hassan Askari (c), Umair Akram, Usman Mirza, Noman Ahmad, Ismail Baig, Muhammad Shafique, Sadeem Muhammad, Atle Barlaup, Christopher Horne, Usman Baig, Joe Brown, McGarry.

INT vs SPA Dream11 Prediction: SPA Squad

Phill Panicil, Kamran Muhamad, Kevin Laundon, Hamza Kayani, Faran Afzal (c), Simon Barter, Kieran Perman, Edward Ballard, Tyler Brown, Ian Byrne, Christian Munoz-Mill, Waqar Ashraf, Amjad Hussain, Basharat Ali, Antonio Brown (wk), Sam Lupson, Jamshaid Ahmad, Mark Perman, Jack Perman, Jamie Roper, Abdul Wajid.

INT vs SPA Dream11 Prediction: INT vs SPA Dream11 Team

Here is the INT vs SPA Dream11 team that is expected to bring you the maximum points -

Wicketkeeper – Antonio Brown (Captain)

All-rounders – Husnain Akram, Waqar Ashraf (Vice-Captain)

Batsmen – Christian Munoz-Mill, Noman Ahmad, Umair Akram, Sadeem Muhammad, Hafiz Abid

Bowlers – Kieran Perman, Jack Perman, Ismail Baig

INT vs SPA Dream11 Prediction: INT vs SPA match prediction

Sporting Alfas Cricket Club start off as favourites to win the INT vs SPA live match as per the INT vs SPA match prediction.

Please note that the above INT vs SPA Dream11 prediction is made according to our own analysis. The INT vs SPA Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

