INT Vs SPA Live Scores, Where To Watch In India, Pitch And Weather Report In Alicante T10

Intellectuals C.C. will face Sporting Alfas C.C. in Match 5 of the European Cricket Series T10 2020 on Tuesday, March 3 at the Sporting Alfas Cricket Club, Alicante. The INT vs SPA live match will begin at 2:30 PM IST. Here is every detail that you need to know about the upcoming INT vs SPA live match. These include the INT vs SPA live score, INT vs SPA live telecast in India, INT vs SPA live streaming and all Alicante T10 match details.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli's fiery mouthful to send off Kiwis invites sarcastic 'Spirit Of Cricket' jibes

INT vs SPA live streaming details: Where to watch INT vs SPA live match in India and INT vs SPA live score

There will be no INT vs SPA live telecast in India. On the internet, the INT vs SPA live streaming is on Fancode and ECN's official website. The INT vs SPA live score can be followed on European Cricket and ICC's official website and social media pages. The INT vs SPA live match is expected to be much anticipated due to the tournament being held in Spain.

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya's use of 'BCCI' helmet during return to cricket field triggers controversy

INT vs SPA live streaming: INT vs SPA live score impacted by pitch and weather report

The pitch at the Sporting Alfas ground is good for the fast bowlers but the length of the match is too short for the pitch to have any considerable effect on the game of the players. Statistically, the teams chasing have not been able to chase well at this ground. According to AccuWeather, Alicante will see a high temperature of 21 degrees Celcius and a low temperature of 14 degrees Celcius. Slight rain may be present during the INT vs SPA live match, impacting the INT vs SPA live score. The INT vs SPA live score is expected to range between 75-85.

ALSO READ | 'Genius mind when it comes to cricket': Duminy comes out in support of skipper de Kock

INT vs SPA live score: INT vs SPA live match Alicante T10 preview

Intellectuals' last match was against La Manga and their opponents won by 40 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Ismail Baig and Usman Baig. Their best bowlers were Hassan Askari and Umair Akram. Sporting Alfas' last match was against the Pinatar Pirates and they won by eight wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Eddie Ballard and Faran Afzal. Their best bowlers were Christian Munoz and Keiran Perman.

The INT vs SPA live match can be expected to be won by Sporting Alfas C.C., according to our INT vs SPA live score prediction.

ALSO READ | Cricketer Soumya Sarkar left red-faced after theft incident at his marriage ceremony