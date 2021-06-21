International Yoga Day 2021: MI Fans Keep Feed Lively As Team Tweets About Yoga Asanas

The world is celebrating its 7th International Yoga Day on Monday, June 21, 2021, and members of the cricketing world have taken the opportunity to spread awareness regarding the importance of following a Yoga practice. On the eve of International Yoga Day 2021, the Mumbai Indians team have come up with an ingenious way to engage with the fans on Twitter. The Mumbai Indians played their last match with the Chennai Super Kings in the previously postponed IPL 2021 season.

Mumbai Indians celebrate International Yoga Day 2021

The Mumbai Indians team took to Twitter on Monday to celebrate International Yoga Day 2021 in an ingenious way. The Mumbai Indians team posted a picture with 4 options that displayed different cricket shots played by the team members. The Twitter post further wrote that if the shots played by the batsmen were Yoga “Asanas”, what would the fans name them.

Rohit Sharma's Yoga pose with other Mumbai Indians players

The picture included different cricket shots played by Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard and Quinton de Kock. Netizens responded to the tweet with great excitement while coming up with different names to the cricket shots played by the Mumbai Indians players. Former Indian cricketers VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag and Suresh Raina also celebrated the International Yoga Day 2021 on Twitter while displaying different yoga poses.

According to the IPL UAE date fixed by the Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI, the first game after the season resumes will be held on September 19 while the final will be held on October 15. The Mumbai Indians played their last match against the Chennai Super Kings on May 1 before the Indian Premier League 2021 season was indefinitely postponed on May 4 by the BCCI. The Mumbai Indians' remaining IPL 2021 matches include a total of 7 matches to be played. The first match after the league resumes will be played against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Mumbai Indians in Phase 1 of IPL 2021 season

Before the IPL 2021 season was previously suspended, the Mumbai Indians team were in the 4th position of the IPL 2021 points table. The Mumbai Indians team won 4 out of their 7 matches while gaining 8 points. The last match of the IPL 2021 season took place on May 2, between the Punjab Kings and the Delhi Capitals before the league was indefinitely postponed on May 4. As per the IPL 2021 UAE date fixed by the Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI, the remaining matches of the IPL 2021 season will be resumed between the period of September 19 – October 15.

Image Sources: IPLT20.com