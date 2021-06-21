International Yoga Day 2021: Suresh Raina Praised For Message To Fans On Special Occasion

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina is considered to be one of the most celebrated names in Indian cricket. The dynamic left-hander has contributed significantly towards the success of the national team, especially when it comes to white-ball cricket. While the player has called it quits from the highest level, the cricket star has often used his social media accounts to stay connected with his fans. The left-hander shared a wonderful message on his Twitter account on the occasion of the International Yoga Day 2021.

Suresh Raina shares a special message on International Yoga Day 2021

Taking to his Twitter account, the cricketer shared a couple of pictures of him doing yoga alongside his daughter Gracia Raina. Apart from wowing his followers with the images, he also posted a special message to mark the day. The left-hander put emphasis on the harmony of nature and uniting the mind, body, thoughts and actions. Furthermore, he also highlighted that it is a reminder for everyone to add yoga to their daily routine while also involving younger generations.

On this #InternationalDayOfYoga let’s indulge in the harmony of nature, uniting the mind & body, thoughts & actions. It’s a reminder for all of us to include yoga in our everyday routine & involve the younger generations too for a holistic approach to health & well-being. pic.twitter.com/iA2spCA6dt — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 21, 2021

Suresh Raina IPL 2021 journey

The southpaw is a part of the Chennai Super Kings side in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. The veteran batsman featured in 7 matches for his franchise before the postponement of the league. The 34-year-old managed to score 123 runs in the same, including a stunning half-century at a decent strike rate of 126.80. The IPL 2021 is all set to resume from September 19 in the UAE. The second leg of the season will be played in the Gulf country where a total of 31 games, including the playoffs and the final will be played.

Suresh Raina net worth details

According to Kreedon.com, the Suresh Raina net worth is approximately INR 180 crore. Before being dropped from the BCCI's central contracts list for the 2019-2020 season, Raina earned a hefty salary of INR 1 crore from the board per year. Following in his CSK skipper's footsteps, Chinna Thala announced his retirement from international cricket in August 2020. A constant in the IPL since its inaugural year, Raina has earned a whopping INR 110.74 crore from the league alone. As for the Suresh Raina house, the player lives in Ghaziabad along with his wife Priyanka and kids Gracia and Rio. Raina is often said to shuttle around Delhi for practice and work commitments too.

Disclaimer: The above Suresh Raina net worth and Suresh Raina house information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image source: Suresh Raina Instagram