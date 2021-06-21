Last Updated:

International Yoga Day: Venkatesh Prasad Takes Initiative Of Demonstrating Surya Namaskar

Former medium-pacer Venkatesh Prasad has taken the initiative to explain the benefits of Surya Namaskar on the occasion of the 7th International Yoga Day

Written By
Karthik Nair
International Yoga Day, Venkatesh Prasad

Image Courtesy: @venkateshprasad


Former Team India medium-pacer Venkatesh Prasad has come forward and taken the initiative of explaining what Surya Namaskar is on the occasion of International Yoga Day on Monday. At the same time, Venkatesh Prasad has also urged one and all to practice yoga as well.

Venkatesh Prasad on Surya Namaskar & Yoga

"Hi, wishing you all a very happy International Yoga Day. I am gonna demonstrate Surya Namaskar. A simple 12 steps and the most effective exercise for your mental and physical well-being", said Prasad in a video that was posted on his official Twitter handle.

'Venky' then proceeds to demonstrate Surya Namaskar with the abovementioned steps and at the end of the video, the cricketer-turned-cricket pundit also had a very important message for all the viewers.

"Hope you enjoyed this. But make sure you are aware of your breathing. Stay safe, stay healthy, stay fit, and, most of all, get vaccinated. Namaste", he concluded.

Even the netizens lauded Venkatesh Prasad for coming forward and making the masses aware of Surya Namaskar and its benefits. Here's what they had to say.

International Yoga Day 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the International Yoga Day 2021, where he stressed on the holistic benefits of Yoga and how the world had a newfound respect for the tradition post the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In the 1.5 years of COVID pandemic, several countries including India have faced troubled times. People have more enthusiasm about yoga in the last year or so. When the invisible virus invaded the world, no nation was ready for it in physical or mental terms. In such hard times, yoga became a means of power for them," said PM Modi.

"When I talk to frontline warriors and doctors, they tell me that they've made Yoga a shield for protection against the virus. They've used Yoga not just for safeguarding themselves, but also patients. Today, in hospitals, we see so many images of doctors teaching yoga to others," he added.

7th Yoga Day

In another important announcement on the occasion of 7th Yoga Day, PM Modi stated that India had partnered with the United Nations and World Health Organisation (WHO) to launch an app to help Yoga reach the masses across the globe.

"When India proposed International Day of Yoga in the United Nations, it was the spirit behind it to make this yoga science accessible to the whole world. Today, India has taken another important step in this direction along with UN, WHO. Now there will be M-Yoga app, which will have yoga training videos in different languages for people across the world. This will help us in our 'One World, One Health' motto," said the PM. 

First Published:
