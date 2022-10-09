Internet Flooded With Memes On Pant As Urvashi Rautela Says She Is Travelling To Australia

Urvashi Rautela recently garnered limelight for all the wrong reasons as she got entangled in a controversy involving Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant. Rautela has once again triggered a frenzy among fans on social media after she took to her Instagram handle to update about travelling to Australia. Interestingly, Pant is also in Australia, where he has gone with the Indian Cricket Team to take part in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

T20 World Cup 2022: Memes galore on Pant and Rautela

"followed my [heart emoticon], and it led me to Australia, Rautela wrote in the caption of her post, which she shared on Instagram 12 hours ago. Netizens have flooded the comment section of the post with memes and jokes featuring Pant. "Didi ne chotu bhaiya ka picha nhi chore ga [Sister will not leave little brother alone]," one user wrote.

Pant-Rautela controversy

Rautela in a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama had said that a person named "Mr. RP" had waited for her for 10 hours in a hotel lobby in order to meet her. When Rautela saw 16–17 missed calls, she explained that she had been sleeping the entire time and promised him to meet later in Mumbai.

Pant attacked Rautela in an Instagram story that he later removed without addressing her directly by name. "It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them,” Pant wrote. He also used hashtags like 'Mera Picha Chhoro Behen', and 'Jhuth Ki Bhi Limit Hoti Hai' in the story.

Rishabh Pant in Australia

As far as Pant is concerned, the left-handed batter is part of the 15-member Indian squad that has travelled to Australia for the T20 World Cup. Pant was last seen in action during the three-match T20I series against South Africa earlier this month. Pant is expected to play a crucial role with the bat for India in the upcoming T20 World Cup, the main event for which is scheduled to begin on October 22. India are slated to play their first game against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23.

Image: Instagram/@urvashirautela/@rishabpant