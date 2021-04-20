INV Vs BAA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Austria 2021 Match Preview

Match 5 of the ECS T10 Austria 2021 will be played between Indian Vienna and Bangladesh Austria at the Seebarn Cricket Ground. The match starts at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST) on Tuesday, April 20. Here is our INV vs BAA Dream11 prediction, INV vs BAA Dream11 team and INV vs BAA player record.

INV vs BAA match preview

Indian Vienna will be playing their first match of the tournament and will look to start the campaign with a win over Bangladesh Austria. Meanwhile, Bangladesh Austria has already played two matches in the tournament and hold a slight advantage over their opponents due to being well versed with the condition.

Bangladesh Austria started the campaign with a 5-run win over Pakistan CC, while their second match was Vienna Danube was abandoned due to rain. They will be eyeing to win this match and try to take top spot at the end of the day. Speaking about the tournament teams like Bangladesh Austria, Cricketer CC, Indian Vienna, Pakistan CC, Salzburg, Vienna Afghan, Vienna Danube and Vienna CC will feature over 12 days in 47 T10 matches.

INV vs BAA weather report

There will be intermittent cloud cover during the match with chances of rain coming down. The wind gusts will be around 13 km/h with temperatures hovering around 8 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. Despite chances of rain during the match, teams will be hoping to stand a chance to play a maximum number of overs.

INV vs BAA pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

INV vs BAA player record

Kunal Joshi and Kumud Jha will be the key players for Indian Vienna in the first match of the tournament and will be expected to perform really well. For Bangladesh, Austria Hassan Ashfaq and Gursevan Singh will be the key players for the team in their upcoming match versus Indian Vienna.

INV vs BAA best team

INV vs BAA Dream11 prediction

As per our INV vs BAA Dream11 prediction, BAA will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The INV vs BAA player record and as a result, the INV vs BAA best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The INV vs BAA Dream11 team and INV vs BAA Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: European Cricket / YouTube

