INV Vs PKC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Austria 2021 Match Preview

Match 39 of the ECS T10 Austria 2021 will be played between Indian Vienna and Pakistan CC at the Seebarn Cricket Ground. The match starts at 1:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST) on Thursday, April 29. Here is our INV vs PKC Dream11 prediction, INV vs PKC Dream11 team, INV vs PKC best team and INV vs PKC player record.

Match preview for INV vs PKC Dream11 prediction

This is the second match of the day for Indian Vienna who will look to end the day on a high by retaining top spot in their group. The team is all set to play its first match of the day against Vienna Afghan. Indian Vienna have already started their campaign on a positive note by outplaying Salzburg in their opening fixture. They had won the match by a 10-wicket defeat thanks to opener Mehar Cheema's unbeaten half-century.

Pakistan CC will also be playing their second match of the day and will be keen o end the day with a win. At the time of writing, they are playing their first match versus Salzburg and were 51/1 while chasing 135 runs to win the match. They opened their round 2 campaign with a loss to Vienna Afghan by 7 wickets in a very low-scoring encounter. Aqib Iqbal top-scored for the team with 22 runs and apart from him no other batsmen really put up a big score.

INV vs PKC weather report

There will be intermittent cloud cover during the match with no chances of rain coming down. The wind gusts will be around 19 km/h with temperatures hovering around 19 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of the shower coming down during the match, teams will be able to play the full quota of overs.

INV vs PKC pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

INV vs PKC player record

Amir Naeem and Mirza Ahsan will look to continue their fine form with the bat for Pakistan CC and also will look to ensure that the team wins both matches. For Indian Vienna, Mehar Cheema has had an outstanding tournament so far and will look to add more runs from the two matches and help the side cruise to the knockout stage of the competition.

INV vs PKC Dream11 prediction

As per our INV vs PKC Dream11 prediction, INV will come out on top in this contest.

