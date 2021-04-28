INV Vs SAL Dream11 Prediction, Indian Vienna Vs Salzburg Top Fantasy Picks And Preview

Match 36 of the ECS Austria, Vienna, 2021 is all set to take place between Indian Vienna and Salzburg. The match between the Indian Vienna and Salzburg will start at 6:30 IST (13:00 GMT). Here is a look at INV vs SAL Dream11 prediction for the game considering the INV vs SAL player record.

Salzburg are sitting at the 2nd position of the points table and will look to secure the 1st spot by winning this match. Meanwhile, Indian Vienna is not far behind Salzburg, being at the 3rd position on the points table. Indian Vienna have gained some momentum in the tournament after winning 2 consecutive matches while Salzburg have overall shown good form, winning 4 out of their 5 matches. In the INV vs SAL best team comparison, both the teams are pretty close with their performance.

INV vs SAL player record

Mehar Cheema will be a great pick as a batsman for the match. The wicketkeeper and opening batsman is looking in good form scoring 215 runs in 7 innings. He also has the highest batting average of 53.75 in the league.

Kumud Jha, the spin bowler, was the top wicket-taker in the last season with 15 wickets and his ability to bat can favour him as a good pick. Daud Zadran is also a promising all-rounder from the team as he scored over fifty runs and picked up four wickets at ECN Austria T10. Captain Kunal Joshi has scored 112 runs in 7 matches and has taken 7 wickets so far.

Salzburg's captain Mubashar Ali is the best pick from his team. He has the best bowling figures of 4/7 in the tournament. Abrar Bilal is also one of the favourites due to his 6 hitting ability. Bilal has hit 11 sixes for his which is the most for any SAL batsman in the tournament.

Zeeshan Goraya is the favourable player with the ball as he was the leading wicket-taker for Salzburg last summer with 13 wickets. Ali Shah will also be a favourable spin option to select. The left-arm spinner has taken 9 wickets in 7 matches

Here is the favourable INV vs SAL Dream11 team

The INV vs SAL Dream11 team can feature the following players -

Wicketkeeper - M Cheema, A Gopalakrishnan

Batsmen - G Sandhu, M Shabaz, A Chhabra

All-rounders - Z Goraya, K Joshi, A Ghani

Bowlers - K Jha, A Shah, N Prasad

The favourable captain choice would be Mehar Cheema with Kunal Joshi as the vice-captain. The INV vs SAL best team prediction can be in the favour of Salzburg scoring the most points in the game.

Note: The INV vs SAL Dream11 prediction is made on the basis of various statistics of the game. The INV vs SAL Dream11 team and the player prediction does not guarantee positive results and should be considered as a means to get informed and entertained.

Image Source: FanCode