Inzamam Heaps Praise On Rishabh Pant For 'making the Difference' In Ind-Eng Series

As India continued its victory voyage by defeating England across all three formats, former Pakistan captain Inzamam Ul Haq has showered his praise on India's wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant. Inzamam on his YouTube channel was so impressed by the Indian wicket-keeper that he compared Rishabh Pant to West Indies' legend Sir Vivian Richards. He also went on to say that if Pant continues to play the way he is playing now, he will easily surpass MS Dhoni and former Australian wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist.

"I have seen a player like him (Rishabh Pant) after a very long time. I am seeing him from Australia, I have a player like him after so many years. He does not feel any pressure. When all the senior players out during the Australia series, when he came to bat it was not like India had lost three-four wickets. There used to be a scare when any team played in Australia but whenever or where he plays the ball does not seem to swing or spin or any wicket is tough. People who had watched the 70s-80s cricket, the kind of team West Indies had analysis used to say that the difference was Viv Richards, I am saying Rishabh Pant was the difference between India and England," said Inzamam. READ | Inzamam ul Haq backs Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, slams PCB for meddling in team selection

'Pant will easily surpass MS Dhoni and Adam Gilchrist'- Inzamam

Inzamam also said that if Pant continues the way he is batting now he will easily surpass MS Dhoni and Adam Gilchrist."The way he expresses himself and the range of strokes he has, I have seen it only in two wicketkeeper batsmen in the last 30-35 years, MS Dhoni and Adam Gilchrist. These were the two wicket-keepers who could change a match. The kind of performance Rishabh Pant is giving, if he continues to play in the same manner, he will leave both of them behind, and by quite some distance."

Rishabh Pant got the chance to play against England in the one-day after Shreyas Iyer was ruled out from the series due to a shoulder injury. Following that, Pant in both the matches played his natural aggressive inning. In the second ODI, Pant scored 77 runs in 40 balls, while in the third he played a smart inning to score 78 runs in 62 balls, with five fours, and four sixes in his innings.

(Image Credits: AP/@RishabhPant17/Twitter)