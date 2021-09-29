Inzamam-ul-Haq Quashes Reports Of Suffering Heart Attack; Provides Health Update

A few days back it was reported that former Pakistan skipper Inzamam ul Haq suffered a heart attack but was in a 'stable' condition and the iconic batsman underwent a successful angioplasty. However, now Inzamam himself has released a statement explaining the whole incident and has revealed that he in fact did not have a heart attack but when he went for a routine check-up, the doctors asked to do an angiography during which they noted an artery of his was blocked so they inserted stents to alleviate that problem. Inzamam added that the procedure was successful, there were no issues whatsoever and he feels absolutely fine now.

Inzamam went on to explain the whole incident and clarified that he did not suffer a heart attack. Speaking on the rumours, he said:

I saw reports saying I had suffered a heart attack. I did not. I went to my doctor for a routine check-up, who said they wanted to conduct an angiography. During angiography, they noted an artery of mine was blocked, so they inserted stents to alleviate that problem. It was successful and easy, and I came back home after just 12 hours at the hospital. I feel fine.

Inzamam then requested people to keep an eye on the health of their heart and consult their doctor if they had any issues explaining that he himself went to the doctor because he had stomach issues which turned out to be a blockage in his heart.

"I went to the doctor because I felt a very slight bit of discomfort. It wasn't even close to the heart area, but the stomach. Had I delayed getting it checked out, doctors said the heart could have been damaged," said Inzamam ul Haq

In a video uploaded to his official YouTube channel, the former Pakistan skipper first thanked everyone for their kind wishes including the cricketers who prayed for his recovery. He said, "I want to thank everyone in Pakistan and around the world for praying for my health. I want to thank the Pakistani people and cricketers from Pakistan and around the world who sent their well-wishes."

