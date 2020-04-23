Inzamam-ul-Haq, "Pakistan Batsmen Were Unselfish Unlike India's During My Playing Days"

Former Pakistan cricket captain Inzamam-ul-Haq was one of the most prolific batsmen of his time. In his glorious career, Inzamam-ul-Haq had over 20,000 runs at the international level, which included 35 centuries and 129 half-centuries. Inzamam-ul-Haq called time on his international career after Pakistan’s home Tests against South Africa in 2007. Inzamam-ul-Haq also served as the chief selector of the national team and stepped down after the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Inzamam-ul-Haq accuses Indian batsmen of playing for themselves and not the team

The former Pakistan captain is currently quarantined in Pakistan because of the coronavirus pandemic. Inzamam-ul-Haq is making the most of his time off by providing insights on cricket on his YouTube channel. India and Pakistan are at loggerheads when it comes to cricket, as well as, the political scenario. On several occasions in the past, many Pakistani players have made baseless claims against Indian cricketers and the BCCI.

On Wednesday, Inzamam-ul-Haq was at it once again. The 50-year old was involved in a conversation with former Pakistan cricketer-turned-commentator, Ramiz Raja on the latter's YouTube channel 'Ramiz Speaks', where he blamed Indian batsmen for playing for themselves and not the team during his playing days.

Inzamam-ul-Haq said that when the two arch-rivals locked horns with each other, it was India's batting which was more powerful than theirs. He added that the difference between the two sides was that even if Pakistani batsmen like him scored 30 or 40 runs, it was for the team, but for India, even if they scored 100 runs, they played for themselves.

This claim comes as a surprise since in the past, Inzamam spoke with a lot of respect for competitors during his time such as Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid.

Inzamam-ul-Haq also spoke on on Imran Khan, the former World Cup-winning captain and current Pakistan Prime Minister. Inzamam-ul-Haq said that his former skipper knew how to make an individual play to his potential. Inzamam-ul-Haq further said that Imran Khan used to give a player opportunities galore to prove his worth in the side. He pointed it as the main reason due to which the players used to give him a lot of respect.

Inzamam-ul-Haq Claims Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis Made Him 'Pakistan's Viv Richards'

Recently, Inzamam-ul-Haq had revealed how he excelled at playing against fast bowlers. Inzamam-ul-Haq said it was simple as he played Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis in the nets. He added that with two of the greatest fast bowlers of all time in the form of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis bowling bouncers and yorkers at him at such speed, it was easy for him to play international bowlers in matches. Inzamam lauded both Wasim Akram and Waqar by saying it's because of them that he became a very good player against fast bowling as he could not have practised against better bowlers.

IMAGE COURTESY: PAKISTAN CRICKET