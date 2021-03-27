Inzamam Ul Haq Urges Team India's Top-order To Be Responsible After Loss In 2nd ODI

Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam ul Haq feels that Team India's top-order is not up to the mark when it comes to providing good starts by scoring at a brisk rate. Inzamam's remarks came after India's six-wicket loss to England in the second ODI at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday night where they chased down a stiff total of 337 with more than six overs to spare.

'There wasn’t a single player': Inzamam ul Haq

While speaking on his official Youtube channel, Inzy mentioned that if one talks about India’s batting, then they only have one problem and that is not getting the kind of starts from their top order which they desire. The ex-Pak captain then analysed England's batting approach and said that the reigning ODI world champions tart scoring runs from the top order itself whereas, the Men In Blue do it from their middle-lower order.

Meanwhile, the batting icon also went on to shed light on where India's top order failed to get going. He said that an experienced player of Shikhar Dhawan's caliber could only manage to score four runs off 17 deliveries, whereas, it took skipper Virat Kohli 79 balls to score 66 runs, and, number four batsman KL Rahul took 114 deliveries to score 108.

England batsmen make easy work of the stiff run chase

While India's top and middle-order batsmen did play stellar knocks and helped the hosts post a challenging total on the board, the bowlers failed to deliver as they could not contain the flow of runs as all of the five bowlers who had bowled ended up conceding more than 50 runs as England made easy work of this run chase.

Openers Jason Roy, and, Jonny Bairstow added 110 runs for the opening stand after which Bairstow and Ben Stokes added 175 runs for the second-wicket stand as the duo made the Indian bowlers toil hard for wickets. By the time England lost the wickets of Stokes, Bairstow, and, stand-in-captain Jos Buttler, the top-ranked ODI side well already in a commanding position as the middle-order duo of Dawid Malan (16*), and, Liam Livingstone (27*) took the visitors home by six wickets and 39 balls to spare.

The three-match series is tied at 1-1 and the decider will be played on Sunday at the very same venue. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen whether the Men In Blue will be making any changes in their side or will they stick to the same Playing XI.