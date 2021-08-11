Inzamamul Haq Expresses Displeasure Over Teams Fielding Only Weaker Sides Against Pakistan

Former Pakistan captain Inzamamul Haq expressed his displeasure on Wednesday, August 11, with international teams fielding only weaker sides against the Men in Green in recent times. Inzamamul, while speaking on New Zealand Cricket's decision to allow its players to miss the bilateral series against Pakistan in order to participate in the IPL, said it's "surprising" to see other teams fielding only weaker sides against his country. Inzamamul also called on the ICC to look into the matter and questioned the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for not raising the issue at the highest level.

Inzamamul drew attention to the fact that the South African board permitted its key players to leave for the IPL earlier this year when a white-ball series against Pakistan was still in progress. Inzamamul said Pakistan was compelled to play a second-string squad during the ODI series against England because of a sudden breakout of COVID-19 inside the English camp. Inzamamul said Pakistan had the opportunity to play against a full-strength West Indies team but the series was cancelled owing to terrible weather. New Zealand Cricket has allowed eight players to withdraw from the upcoming series against Pakistan in order to compete in the second phase of IPL 2021.

Meanwhile, Tom Latham will lead the New Zealand side against Pakistan in absence of several first-team players like Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, and Lockie Ferguson. Skipper Kane Williamson and coach Gary Stead will resume duties for the T20 World Cup and the subsequent Test series against India. Speaking about Kiwi players' participation in IPL 2021, New Zealand cricket board chief executive David White said “It’s a pragmatic approach. We’ve always tried to be realistic about the IPL and this particular issue is very much a one-off, caused by a unique set of circumstances.”

World cricket makes room for IPL

Earlier, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) along with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) mutually decided to postpone the bilateral series between both nations in order to avoid a clash with the second leg of IPL 2021. The decision will allow England players to take part in the remainder of IPl 2021. The West Indies cricket board has already moved its T20 competition, the Caribbean Premier League, to make a window for the second leg of IPL 2021. The BCCI-run domestic league is scheduled to resume on September 19 with the final slated to be held on October 15.

Image: CricketTracker/Twitter/AP