IPL 2008 Winner Sohail Tanvir Claims Mohammad Amir's Reason For Retirement 'same' As His

Pakistan speedster Mohammad Amir astonished the cricketing community by calling it a day from all forms of international cricket on Thursday, December 17. The Mohammad Amir retirement news came as a surprise to everyone as the southpaw had been in brilliant form in the recently concluded LPL 2020. Notably, Amir had hung his boots from Test cricket in July 2019.

Sohail Tanvir receptive towards Mohammad Amir's decision to retire

Stating the reason for his sudden retirement, Amir said that he cannot play cricket under the current Pakistan management. The southpaw also said that he can't handle the mental torture that the Pakistan Cricket Board is putting him through. As soon as the Mohammad Amir retirement news went viral, several fans and former Pakistan cricketers Shahid Afridi and Inzamam ul Haq among others shared their views about the southpaw's decision.

Now, former Pakistan cricketer and IPL 2008 winner Sohail Tanvir has opened up on Amir's decision to retire from international cricket. Speaking to Pakistani scribes, Tanvir reckoned that Amir's decision to quit international cricket was taken in frustration. He added that such frustration is likely when you are being ignored continuously.

Likening his situation to that of Amir, Tanvir said that he also experienced the same frustration which is why he decided to bring the curtains down on his international cricket career. Moreover, the IPL 2008 leading wicket-taker was receptive of Amir's decision as he said that everyone has their own choice and added that the 28-year old knows himself better.

Shahid Afridi advises Mohammad Amir to reconsider his decision

While speaking to Pakistan based news channel Geo News, Afridi said that the fault lies with both Amir and the PCB. Afridi was perplexed as to why Amir and the PCB management were not talking to each other but were talking about each other in the media. He advised them to sit together and have a talk because it is an easy case.

According to Afridi, Amir's decision to hang his boots from international cricket was a bit harsh. The Pakistan veteran reckoned that T20 and One Day International cricket is still left for Amir. Afridi further told his compatriot that nothing feels quite like the pride you feel while playing for Pakistan. The former cricketer asked Amir to reconsider his decision and advised him to come back and play for the country.

Afridi also commented on PCB's response to Amir's retirement news saying that it seems as if the board had made its mind to sideline the pacer in the future. Afridi also said that the entire matter was not handled well by the PCB and added that the Ehsan Mani led board should have discussed its plan with Amir. Speaking on Amir's return to international cricket, the 45-year old said that it depends on some people's character in the PCB and how big of a heart they have to let bygones be bygones and let Amir play for the team again.

