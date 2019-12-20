IPL 2020: 5 Top Players Who Returned To Their Ex-IPL Teams Ft. Glenn Maxwell

In an eventful evening in Kolkata on Thursday, the IPL Auction 2020 saw as many as 332 cricketers that went under the hammer. The auction saw franchises spend money as they revamped their line-ups for the competition next year. Amidst of all the bidding action where top stars found new teams, there were some instances of players re-joining their former IPL teams. Here, we take a look at 5 players who returned to their former team at the IPL Auction 2020.

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

IPL 2020: 5 players who returned to their former IPL franchise

Glenn Maxwell

The Australian all-rounder set the stage alight with his exploits for Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2014. He continued playing for the franchise till 2017 before his release ahead of the 2018 auction. The cricketer is now back in the 'Lion’s Den' as he was roped in by Kings XI Punjab for ₹10.75 crore.

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Expresses His Displeasure Over Umpire's Inability To Spot No-balls

Pat Cummins

Australian speedster Pat Cummins will once again represent Kolkata Knight Riders. He previously played for KKR in the IPL 2014. He was involved in an intense bidding war between multiple franchises before he finally rejoined his former IPL team for a record deal.

Eoin Morgan

England’s World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan played for KKR between 2011 and 2013. The franchise once again bid for the cricketer in the recent auction and added him to their line-up for ₹5.25 crore.

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium

Saurabh Tiwary

Indian cricketer Saurabh Tiwary will turn up for reigning champions Mumbai Indians in next year’s IPL. He was roped in by the franchise for ₹50 lakhs. The left-handed batsman previously represented Mumbai Indians in the first three years of IPL.

Nathan Coulter-Nile

The Australian limited-overs specialist re-joined Mumbai Indians after a gap of seven years. At ₹8 crore, Nathan Coulter-Nile was one of the expensive buys of the IPL 2020 auction.

Also Read | Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Are My Dream Wickets: Pakistan Pacer Usman Shinwari