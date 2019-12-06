IPL 2020 Auction: The 11 Best Indian Players From The Past Decade

Indian Premier League (IPL) recently concluded its 12th season which saw Mumbai Indians emerge victorious for the record fourth time. The cash-rich league has been responsible for unearthing many young talents that went on to represent team India at the international stage. IPL has also witnessed some memorable performances by veterans and youngsters alike in the past decade. Ahead of the upcoming IPL 2020 Auction on December 19, we take a look at 11 best Indian players from the past decade of IPL.

IPL: 11 Best Indian players of the past decade

Rohit Sharma – Between IPL 2010 and IPL 2019, Rohit Sharma scored 4,132 runs in 159 matches. He is fourth on the all-time list of most number of sixes in the tournament and is the only captain to lead his franchise to four title victories.

Virat Kohli – Indian captain Virat Kohli leads the race of highest run-getters from all editions combined. The stylish batsman struck four centuries on his way to an orange cap win in IPL 2016. His aggregate of 973 runs that season remains the most runs scored by any batsmen in a single edition.

MS Dhoni – With 132 dismissals, MS Dhoni remains the most successful wicketkeeper in IPL history. The explosive finisher has scored over 3,500 runs since IPL 2010 and led Chennai Super Kings to IPL wins in 2010, 2011 and 2018.

Jasprit Bumrah – Jasprit Bumrah made his full-fledged IPL debut in 2014 and became one of the bowlers of the season. The pacer is a prime example of an IPL product being nurtured by some of the biggest legends of the game. Riding on his past successes, Bumrah now leads the Indian pace attack in all formats of the game.

Shikhar Dhawan – With 4,579 runs in his account, Dhawan is among the highest run-getters of the tournament. His explosive opening stand with Australia’s David Warner is key to the success of Sunrisers Hyderabad for many years.

Gautam Gambhir – Gautam Gambhir led Kolkata Knight Riders to IPL wins in 2012 and 2014 and is among the few batsmen to score over 4,000 runs in the tournament. He scored 501 and 498 runs in IPL 2016 and 2017 respectively.

KL Rahul – KL Rahul made his debut in IPL 2013 and cracked a 14-ball half-century in 2018 for KXIP. Apart from his several IPL heroics, the batsman also managed to replicate his success on the international stage.

Ravindra Jadeja – Ravindra Jadeja is easily one of the best all-rounders ever to embrace India’s mega T20 event. Jadeja has been consistent for Chennai Super Kings as he delivers several match-winning performances with both bat and ball every season.

Suresh Raina – Suresh Raina is second on the list of all-time highest run-getters across all seasons. The stylish left-hander has hammered heaps of runs in every edition. Even in his least successful season, Raina still managed to score 374 runs at 24.93 in IPL 2015.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar – Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been a recipient of a Purple Cap award for two successive seasons (IPL 2016 and 2017). In all, Kumar has scalped 133 wickets in IPL since his debut in 2011.

Ravichandran Ashwin – Ravichandran Ashwin, along with Ravindra Jadeja, formed a lethal spin-combo for CSK. Upon moving to KXIP, the all-rounder shouldered the added responsibility of captaincy as well.

