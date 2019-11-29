IPL 2020 Auction: Four Biggest Spenders In IPL History

Glamour and innovation have helped the Indian Premier League established a niche for itself over the years. The IPL is arguably the biggest cricket tournament in the world and the only cricket tournament to rank among other big sports tournaments like the EPL, Bundesliga, LaLiga, NBA, and the NFL. The IPL auction is a spectacle in itself with celebrities and entrepreneurs spending crores of rupees on the most talented cricketers in the world. Let us take a look at the biggest auction spenders over the years.

Chennai Super Kings

The three-time IPL champions are one of the most successful IPL teams of all time. The team which has qualified for the playoffs in every season could also credit its success to the heavy-spending owners who make sure that the best talent makes its way to the Men in Yellow. Here are the times they dominated the auctions.

2008 - MS Dhoni - Most-expensive buy at the auction

2009 - Andrew Flintoff - Second most-expensive buy at the auction

2012 - Ravindra Jadeja - Most-expensive buy at the auction

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni wants to leave CSK? Former captain could join rival team in IPL 2021

Kolkata Knight Riders

The two-time champions have also made some heavy expenditures in the past auctions, often getting some of the biggest talents in the game to wear the KKR jersey. Although their team has looked promising, they have not won an IPL since 2014. Here are the instances where they dominated the auctions.

2010 - Shane Bond - Second most-expensive buy at the auction

2011 - Gautam Gambhir - Most expensive buy at the auction

2011 - Yusuf Pathan - Second most-expensive buy at the auction

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: KKR let go of 12-year association with reputed fitness trainer Adrian le Roux

Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB might have not won a single IPL but the team has always made heads turn with its flamboyant batting-heavy lineup. The three-time runners-up have had some big players among their ranks throughout the years. Here are the instances where they dominated the auctions.

2009 - Kevin Pietersen - Most expensive buy at the auction

2014 - Yuvraj Singh - Most expensive buy at the auction

2015 - Dinesh Karthik - Second most-expensive buy at the auction

2016 - Shane Watson - Most expensive buy at the auction

2017 - Tymal Mills - Second most-expensive buy at the auction

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 Auction: When RCB nearly missed out buying Yuvraj Singh for Rs. 14 cr in 2014

Delhi Capitals

For a team that has never been the part of an IPL final, the Delhi Capitals (once Daredevils) have tried their very best to have some spectacular players in their lineup. Here are the instances where they have dominated the auctions.

2012 - Mahela Jayawardene - Second most-expensive buy at the auction

2014 - Dinesh Karthik - Second most-expensive buy at the auction

2015 - Yuvraj Singh - Most-expensive buy at the auction

2016 - Pawan Negi - Second most-expensive buy at the auction

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Shreyas Iyer to continue leading Delhi Capitals for upcoming season