IPL 2020 Auction: What Strategy Can You Expect Sunrisers Hyderabad To Follow?

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad have been a force to reckon with in the cash-rich T20 tournament ever since their debut season in 2013. The team, which replaced the Deccan Chargers, has won one IPL and been a part of the playoffs for five seasons. Coming into the IPL 2020 Auction, the Sunrisers have Rs. 17 crore in the purse. Let us look at what we can expect from the team when they come to the auction table on Thursday afternoon.

IPL 2020 Auction: Sunrisers Hyderabad

The Sunrisers have learnt from the most successful teams in the IPL and have believed in the strong core that they have established over the years. Kane Williamson will continue to be the captain of the side and David Warner and Jonny Bairstow will remain as the primary openers of the Orange Army. Afghanistan's very own Rashid Khan will continue to play in the Orange jersey as well. The Sunrisers Hyderabad will not be looking to make big purchases at the auction and will only be aiming at filling the few voids in their team and purchasing a few backups. Ahead of the auctions, SRH released Deepak Hooda, Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui, Shakib al Hasan and Yusuf Pathan.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: What to expect at the IPL Auction?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad will step into the auction with Rs. 17 crore available to spend. It is very probable that they will not make any big purchases as they do not really need to fill in any big voids. Their lighter purse will also restrict them from splurging too heavily. Their strategy may mainly revolve around buying younger uncapped players as backups or buying one or two very big names and calling it a day. The big players that SRH may target can include Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell and Chris Morris. Finch may help SRH plug the void that has been left by Martin Guptill and give them an extra foreign batting option. Glenn Maxwell and Chris Morris, on the other hand, will fill the void of the foreign all-rounder that the team may miss because of Shakib al Hasan's ban.

