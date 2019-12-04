IPL 2020 Auction: Three Players That May Be Targeted By Kings XI Punjab This Season

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) are one of the most entertaining teams in the IPL. Although Kings XI have provided cricket fans with some of IPL's best matches, the IPL trophy has slipped away from the team's hands. Over the years, some of the biggest players have tried to steer the KXIP ship to glory but have only ended up failing. In 2020, the 2014 runners-up will be looking to finally get over the line and end their 12-year trophy drought. With a Rs. 42.70 crore budget and the absence of their captain, Kings XI can provide a massive overhaul to their team with these three players at the 2020 Auction.

Chris Lynn

The Kings XI need a captain, and they need a dependable batsman too. Chris Lynn can fill both those shoes. The Brisbane Heat captain may be the perfect addition to the KXIP squad. He can add a lot of explosiveness to the Kings XI batting order. It already boasts of big-hitting giants like Christopher Henry Gayle and KL Rahul.

Pat Cummins

The Australian Test vice-captain is one of the best bowlers going around and he will definitely be attracting heavy bids in the 2020 Auctions. Kings XI's bowling department was a let down in 2019 and cost the team their playoffs spot. Now that the team has let go of Andrew Tye, they will be looking for an experienced overseas bowler who could play a vital role in the team.

Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell's most-notorious seasons in the IPL came when he was a part of the Kings XI Punjab. The 2017 Kings XI skipper almost led the team into the playoffs. Maxwell could make a homecoming to the Kings XI Punjab where he would have a familiar setup to perform at his best. He could also be given captaincy duties for a second time since Ashwin is no longer in the team.

