IPL 2020: Aussie Pacer Josh Hazlewood Hopeful Of Getting A Few Games For CSK This Year

After playing his first T20I after four years for Australia, pacer Josh Hazlewood on Wednesday said that he is hopeful of getting some games for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The tall pacer had played his last T20I against India in the ICC World T20 2016 which was a virtual quarter-final. Hazlewood was picked in the Australian side for the third and final T20I against England at the Ageas Rose Bowl, Southampton on Tuesday. He finished with figures of 1-23 from his four overs as the visitors beat England by five wickets to manage a consolation win.

"It was good to be playing T20 cricket again for Australia. It's been a long time that I played T20 cricket for Australia, however, I played few games in the Big Bash last year, I worked on a few things and it seems to be going well, hopefully I will get some games for Chennai this year, I would try to play well for the franchise every time I get an opportunity," Hazlewood replied to an ANI query during a virtual media interaction here on Wednesday. "It is going to be interesting playing with a few of the guys who we will come up against this summer. It would be good to get some insights as to how they think about the game, obviously, IPL is a different format," said Hazlewood.

The former champions will be without the services of two of their prolific players Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh who have backed out from the tournament due to personal reasons. Nonetheless, the 'Yellow Army' will be hoping to overcome all odds when they take to the field in a few days' time as they eye their fourth IPL crown.

Chennai will face the reigning champions as well as arch-rivals Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener on September 19 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Meanwhile, 'Captain Cool' Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be making his return to competitive cricket for the first time in over 14 months.

