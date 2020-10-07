IPL 2020: Delhi Team Says Rahane Is An 'integral Part', Despite Not Getting A Game

Delhi are at in the second position in the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table having won four of their five games so far. But constant questions have been raised on whether they have a place in the XI for senior campaigner Ajinkya Rahane. And at present, it looks like India's Test deputy will have to wait for his turn.

The Mumbai cricketer has been warming the bench since Delhi's opening as well as middle-order look settled as of now. However, after opener Shikhar Dhawan had played a slow knock on Monday against Bangalore, fans called for Ajinkya Rahane to replace him.

Speaking to ANI, a Delhi official said that while Rahane is brilliant and brings a lot to the table, the duo of Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw have been in fine form, and tinkering with the opening partnership isn't something the team is looking to do.

"You have to understand that whatever is being said on social media cannot be the criteria for team selection. Rahane is a brilliant players and brings in a lot of experience with him. But the simple point is that Dhawan and Shaw have been outstanding at the top. You do not fix something that isn't broken. Also, you would realise we have looked to continue with players who we believe in over the last two seasons. Dhawan and Shaw are proven performers for us. Rahane will have to wait his turn to be honest," the official said.

Asked if that opens the door for other franchises to look at him in the mid-season transfer window as capped players are also allowed to be transferred this season, the official answered in the negative.

"He is an integral part of the team and he wasn't brought in with the idea of trading him mid-season. Whatever be said on the outside, he has been excellent with the team and has looked to give his input wherever possible," the official said. "The demand in the middle-order in a tournament like the IPL is very different and you would not wish to be unfair to him by asking him to bat in the middle-order. After that, it is the call of the team management. Also, you don't do something just for the sake of it. There is a lot of discussion and planning that goes on behind these things," the official explained.

Team India's Test specialist was roped in by Delhi after he was released by the inaugural edition's winners Rajasthan during the IPL 2020 Auctions that were held in December last year. The Shreyas Iyer-led side will next be seen in action against Rajasthan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday. Now it remains to be seen whether Rahane will get a game against his former franchise.

