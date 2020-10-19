IPL 2020: Delhi Rope In Leg-spinner Pravin Dubey As Injured Amit Mishra's Replacement

With leg-spinner Amit Mishra being ruled out of the remainder of the IPL 2020, the Delhi team has roped in 27-year-old Pravin Dubey as the veteran's replacement. Dubey, who represents Karnataka in the domestic cricket, has never featured in an IPL game despite being bought by the Bangalore franchise back in 2016. The leg-spinner is a regular for Karnataka in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and has 16 wickets at an average of 19.12 in T20s.

Dubey is already in UAE and will not have to undergo quarantine as he has been with the Bangalore team as a net bowler. His breakout season in the domestic circuit came back in 2015-16 during the Karnataka Premier League when he bagged 8 wickets for Belgavi Panthers at an economy rate of 6.89.

Veteran Amit Mishra was ruled out of the ongoing IPL 2020 after he sustained a finger injury during the game against Kolkata this season. The 37-year-old has undergone surgery and is recovering at the moment. However, with Axar Patel and Ravi Ashwin leading the spin department effectively, Mishra's absence is unlikely to trouble the table toppers.

Delhi have witnessed a complete turnaround in their fortunes as they continue to have probably one of their best IPL seasons across the 13 editions so far. Shreyas Iyer & Co currently rank first on the IPL table and are most likely to qualify for the playoffs. The franchise has pulled off clinical performances with several players rising to the occasion when needed. While Shikhar Dhawan has found his golden touch in the past couple of matches, the squad's pace battery comprising of Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and Harshal Patel seems to be unbeatable. The team's next fixture is against Punjab, who seem to rise from the ashes to add precious points on their tally, on Tuesday.

