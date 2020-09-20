IPL 2020 Match 2 Delhi Vs Punjab Head To Head, Players To Watch Out For And Team Updates

The second match of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season will be played between Delhi and Punjab. The match will be contested at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 20 and the T20 action will commence at 7:30 pm IST. Both teams are yet to win an IPL title and they will be keen to finally unlock their empty trophy cabinet through the IPL 2020 season.

IPL 2020: Delhi vs Punjab head to head

Since the inaugural IPL 2008 edition, Delhi and Punjab have faced each other on 24 occasions. Across 24 Delhi vs Punjab head to head meetings, the Delhi side have won 10 times while Punjab hold a superior record with 14 wins. The upcoming Delhi vs Punjab 2020 match on Sunday will be the 25th time these two teams will go head-to-head.

IPL 2020: Delhi vs Punjab 2020 match

Delhi vs Punjab team: Delhi squad for IPL 2020

Delhi new recruits Jason Roy and Chris Woakes have both opted out of IPL 2020. Ahead of the launch of the season, they were replaced by Daniel Sams and Anrich Nortje respectively. During the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, the franchise traded in Indian Test specialists Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin. Additionally, during the IPL 2020 auction, they roped in cricketers like Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis and Shimron Hetmyer.

Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Prithvi Shaw, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Daniel Sams, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Anrich Nortje, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Tushar Deshpande and Mohit Sharma.

Delhi vs Punjab team: Punjab squad for IPL 2020

Punjab’s IPL 2020 team will be led by Indian batsman KL Rahul. The cricketer was appointed to the role in December 2019 after the franchise decided to trade out Ravichandran Ashwin. At the IPL 2020 auction, Punjab acquired players like Glenn Maxwell, Jimmy Neesham, Chris Jordan and Sheldon Cottrell. Here is a look at the entire Punjab squad for IPL 2020.

KL Rahul (c), Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, James Neesham, Prabhsimran Singh, Chris Jordan, Tanjinder Dhillon, Ravi Bishnoi, Ishan Porel, Sheldon Cottrell, Jagadeesha Suchith and Krishnappa Gowtham.

IPL 2020: Delhi vs Punjab players to watch out for

For Delhi, Rishabh Pant was in sublime touch in the nets as evidenced from the Delhi team’s recent social media feed. Along with skipper Shreyas Iyer and former Punjab player Ravichandran Ashwin, Pant can be considered as among Delhi’s players to watch out for, considering their form and experience of playing in the IPL.

On the other hand, Punjab skipper KL Rahul was India’s ‘Player of the Series’ during their last T20 international assignment earlier this year. His form makes him one of the players to watch out for, along with Indian pacer Mohammad Shami and dynamic West Indies batsman Nicholas Pooran, who recently excelled in the Caribbean.

