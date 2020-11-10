IPL 2020 Final: Dubey Nearly Pulls Off Absolute Shocker To Dismiss Rohit Sharma, Watch

After nearly two-months of action-packed cricket, the IPL 2020 nears end with Mumbai and Delhi locking horns in the finale in Dubai. With Delhi featuring in their first-ever IPL final, Shreyas Iyer & Co. will be giving it their all to lay their hands on the silverware. After a gritty inning, Delhi stepped on to the field with sheer determination to hold back Mumbai's big guns from firing.

With hopes of dismissing Mumbai openers early, Delhi nearly gave the defending champions a mild heart attack by virtue of a brilliant piece of fielding in the deep. The magical moment came in the very first over of the game where Ashwin was bowling to Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma. The swashbuckling-opener danced down the pitch to smash Aswin over long-on, however, Praveen Dubey leaped into the air attempting to grab the ball. Although, the ball kissed past his fingers and was declared a maximum, the stunning attempt almost had Sharma skip a heartbeat.

Watch the brilliant attempt here:

Pant & Iyer lead Delhi to a respectable total

With Delhi losing Marcus Stoinis on the very first ball of the match and Shikhar Dhawan and Rahane following the footsteps of the Australian, the finale debutants were put straightaway under pressure. However, underfire Rishabh Pant stood up to the occasion to notch up a gritty half-century as he stitched a partnership worth more than 90 along with skipper Shreyas Iyer. Iyer too, played a captain's inning, as he scored 65 runs before getting run-out on the last delivery of the innings.

Chasing 157, Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma came out all guns blazing and took on the Delhi bowlers fearlessly. Despite Quinton de Kock's early dismissal, Sharma continued to smash Delhi bowlers across the park. At the moment of publishing, Sharma had scored 46 runs with Mumbai needed 69 runs in 60 balls.

