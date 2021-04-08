IPL 2020 Final Scorecard: Mumbai Indians Bag 5th IPL Title Against Delhi Capitals; WATCH

With the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League set to get underway from April 9, all eyes will be on Rohit Sharma and his Mumbai Indians side, who will be coming into the tournament hoping to extend their winning streak to a record, three years. MI will also be hoping to further another record by winning their 6th title in the series. As the teams gear up for Match 1, we take a look back at the IPL final from 2020 that won MI their record 5th title at the league. Here is the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 final scorecard and highlights.

IPL 2020 final scorecard and review

Coming into last season, the Mumbai Indians had side set out to demolish their odd-year/even year trope and prove that there was nothing but talent involved in their wins. A stumbling start saw the side go down to the Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore within the first three games. However, their impeccable recovery meant that Rohit Sharma and his team ended the group stages as the top team by a good margin.

Having taken over the helm of the ailing Delhi Daredevils side late in the season in 2018, young skipper Shreyas Iyer had taken the team to their best finish in six years when he led them to the playoffs in 2019. With burgeoning hope and some great new additions to the squad, like Marus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer and Anrich Nortje the Delhi Capitals blazed through their opening ties at the IPL 2020. Ending the group stages as the No.2 team, DC had just six losses to their name.

However, they were to meet their nemesis the Mumbai Indians - against whom they had lost both their group stage games as well as the first qualifier - in the IPL final 2020. With Prithvi Shaw failing to make an impact through the season and their opening lineup in flux, the Capitals were simply no match for the experienced MI side, as Trent Boult (3-30) helped restrict them to just 156 runs while skipper Rohit Sharma (68 from 51) made sure that his team chased the total with more than an over still remaining.

IPL 2021 schedule

The season opener for IPL 2021, will be played between Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians and Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 9 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The action will commence from 7:30 PM IST onwards. With the COVID-19 pandemic in mind, the BCCI has allotted six stadiums, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Mumbai as the venues for the tournament. Instead of the regular seven home and seven away games, each team will play their 14 games at these neutral venues. Here is the rest of the IPL 2021 schedule:

#VIVOIPL is back in India ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ ðŸ™Œ



Time to circle your favorite matches on the calendar ðŸ—“ï¸



Which clashes are you looking forward to the most? ðŸ¤” pic.twitter.com/kp0uG0r9qz — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 7, 2021

Image credits: IPL website