The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
Glenn Maxwell Announces Engagement To Longtime Indian-origin Girlfriend Vini Raman

Cricket News

Glenn Maxwell took to his personal Instagram account to announce the big news to his fans during a break from cricket following an injury to his elbow.

Written By Suraj Alva | Mumbai | Updated On:
Glenn Maxwell

Australia's explosive all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is all set to begin a new chapter in his life after announcing the engagement to his longtime girlfriend Vini Raman. Maxwell took to his personal Instagram account to announce the big news to his fans. The Glenn Maxwell engagement has been on the cards for a while following the various images shared by Glenn Maxwell girlfriend on Instagram over the period. The cricketer is on a break after he is all set to undergo surgery on his left elbow. Glenn Maxwell had experienced the pain during Australia's domestic T20 competition, the Big Bash League. The scans revealed some loose fragments of bone within his elbow joint.

Vini Raman and Glenn Maxwell engagement 

Both Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman has been dating each other for quite some time. Vini Raman first posted a picture with the Australian cricketer back in 2017. Glenn Maxwell girlfriend had also attended the Australian Cricket Awards and after that, the couple went on a holiday to Europe. When the right-handed batsman decides to tie the knot with Vini, Maxwell will become the second player after Shaun Tait to have married an Indian girl.

Also Read: Glenn Maxwell Gives Up Melbourne Stars Captaincy In BBL Match After Close Friend's Death

IPL 2020: Glenn Maxwell likely to miss starting matches 

Kings XI Punjab may have to wait longer before they see Glenn Maxwell donning the red jersey again. Maxwell, who took a break from cricket during the end of last year, was re-purchased by KXIP at the IPL 2020 Auction. The flashy Australian all-rounder had been a part of the Punjab team from 2014 to 2017, even captaining the side in his last season there. Maxwell was purchased for a sum of ₹10.75 crore.

Also Read: BBL: Mark Waugh Compares Glenn Maxwell To Viv Richards After Melbourne Stars' Win

Published:
