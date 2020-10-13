IPL 2020: Harsha Bhogle's Huge Bangalore Statement Music To Fans' Ears But Sparks Debate

Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle opined that the Virat Kohli-led Bangalore in the Dream11 IPL 2020 were the 'best balanced' team for the side in a long time in the tournament's history. Bangalore registered their fifth win in this year's edition of the marquee tournament after decimating Kolkata for just 116 runs, grabbing a huge 82-run victory. What has made a phenomenal difference for Bangalore this season has been the way their bowlers have backed up the team - especially the spinners Chahal and Washington Sundar and this is exactly what Harsha Bhogle has also pointed out.

The stage was set by a fired-up Ab De Villiers for Bangalore as Mr. 360 went berserk in the last four overs of the first innings, guiding Bangalore to a mammoth 194 run total. In reply, Bangalore's bowlers bowled out the unsettled Kolkata batsmen for a cheap 116 runs. Chahal and Sundar continued to impress with their bowling as they stuck to the plan and choked the opposition while also striking at regular intervals to get rid of key threats.

Taking to Twitter, the 'voice of Indian cricket' Harsha Bhogle said that Bangalore had understood the conditions perfectly and that their spinners were brilliant in the IPL 2020 so far and were on 'fire'. Harsha Bhogle touted this Bangalore side to be the best one in many years. While a section of fans agreed with Harsha Bhogle, others felt that there was still room for improvement in the Bangalore squad and highlighted certain departments which Virat Kohli & co needed to work on.

'On fire'

#RCB have read the conditions perfectly and their spinners, outstanding throughout the tournament, are on fire. I will repeat, this is the best balanced RCB team for a long time — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 12, 2020

Fans left divided over Harsha Bhogle's Bangalore praise

I repeat. RCB bowling attack will be tested against quality batting attack like MI. If they a win match against MI, that's when you can trust it's more balanced side now — Sridhar V (@SrihpsdV) October 12, 2020

Yes they are because surprise package @IamShivamDube economy below 8, and @Sundarwashi5 economy below 5 is incredible as mentioned below @RCBTweetshttps://t.co/z2tiI8YfZS — Merv84 (@MervsT) October 13, 2020

Isn't that one of the reason is they're enjoying the conditions since Chinnaswamy didn't behaves the same way it's used to be from a long time — Aditya Agrawal (@me_adity) October 12, 2020

Yes a very well balanced side. Washington really turned to his old form & Kohli is using chahal and him very wisely. Saini is looking really good too. — Yadu Krishnan K K (@yadukk10) October 12, 2020

Second your thought. Leaves one to wonder if Mitchell Starc pulling out has been a blessing in disguise as it has allowed Isuru Udana to literally pitch in.. What say @bhogleharsha .. — Sandip Baral (@SandipBaral) October 12, 2020

Only Finch, Morris and Udana are addition to last year team. ABD keeping allowing them to play extra bowler or batsman according to pitch conditions. Devdutt Padikkal was there last year also but sadly was benched throughout the tournament. — Yeshwant Chitte (@YeshwantChitte) October 12, 2020

Harsha Bhogle points out the biggest factor in Bangalore's turnaround

It was evident in the first two games that Bangalore hadn't found the right combination just yet. After winning the first match, Bangalore lost the second game to Punjab by a whopping 97 runs, which made the Bangalore think tank to alter the team combination. The Bangalore franchise then decided to give the wicketkeeping duties to AB de Villiers, which gave them the liberty to play an extra bowler and since then the fortunes of Virat Kohli's sides have changed completely.

The same was pointed out by cricket analyst and commentator, Harsha Bhogle during the Bangalore-Kolkata fixture. Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter and highlighted the reason behind Bangalore's turnaround. Harsha Bhogle said that the moment AB de Villiers decided to take on the gloves, the team's combination was set right. Harsha Bhogle also stated that the biggest factor in Bangalore's turnaround was the decision to make Ab de Villiers the gloveman of the side.

