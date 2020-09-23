IPL 2020: Delhi Team Management Reveals Pacer Ishant Sharma Will Miss A 'game Or Two'

Delhi pace spearhead Ishant Sharma is set to skip a match or two after suffering a back spasm ahead of the first game of the season against Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai Cricket Stadium. The management isn't keen on rushing him back as the 13th edition of the league has only just started.

'He will ideally need a little time'

"He will ideally need a little time and may miss a game or two. We will not risk Ishant and rush him into the XI so early in the season. The games have only begun and he is a vital cog going into the middle and business end of the tournament," said a member of the Delhi team management while speaking to ANI. "No, it has nothing to do with returning to training after the pandemic-induced break. He had been training constantly during the break so that is not the case. Also, injuries happen to sportspersons all the time. Even a batsman can suffer spasms while batting at the nets. He was assessed immediately by the physio and necessary measures were taken," he explained.

Delhi start their campaign with a win

Delhi defeated Punjab in the Super Over to register their first victory of the season when both sides had locked horns at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Marcus Stoinis starred with the ball and the bat as well to lead Delhi towards victory. The Australian first played an important inning with the bat to help Delhi set a target of 158 and then bowled a crucial last over. Rishabh Pant hit the winning runs of Mohammad Shami with 4 balls to spare.

With Punjab batting first in the super over, KL Rahul and Pooran came out to bat first, however, the skipper was dismissed for just two runs on the second delivery. Kagiso Rabada had the bowling duty in the super over as he knocked off Glenn Maxwell as well for a duck to hold Punjab back for just two runs.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side will next be seen in action against the three-time champions Chennai at the Dubai Cricket Stadium on Friday.

(Image Courtesy: Delhi Capitals Twitter)