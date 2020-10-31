IPL 2020: Kohli Expects Bangalore's Must-win Clash Vs Delhi To Be A 'Cracker Of A Game'

Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli has said that their must-win match against Delhi will be 'a cracker of a game' on Monday. Kohli had said this after their 5-wicket loss against southern rivals Hyderabad at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on Saturday. By the virtue of this win, the Orange Army live to fight another day as they now need to beat the title-holders Mumbai on Tuesday to stay alive in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Monday's clash between Bangalore and Delhi is expected to be a virtual quarterfinal.

'A cracker of a game': Virat Kohli

"It was never enough. We thought 140 might be a good total to sort of get into the game on that kind of wicket. Things changed drastically in the second innings. There was a lot of dew which we didn't quite predict, they got it right at the toss eventually. In the end it was very difficult to hold the ball. Strange one. In between we thought the weather has become pleasant and there wasn't any dew, but last few games in Dubai and here as well there has been dew. The pattern keeps changing but regardless you need to have runs on the board. We weren't brave enough with the bat throughout the innings and credit to them. They used the pitch well and the change of pace. It is a competitive tournament and you can't take any games lightly or any teams for granted, the situation is in front of us. We have to win our last game to hopefully finish in the top two. It also gives teams a chance to make a comeback. Having said that it makes you aware of your downfalls as a team and things that you need to correct going forward. It is going to be a cracker of a game with both teams locked in at 14 points. I have always been a Bangalore boy in the IPL never sort of drifted towards Delhi", said Kohli during the post-match interview.

His opposite number David Warner said he was aware that his team had to beat the top two sides coming into this contest.

"Coming into this game, we knew we had to beat the top two teams in order to progress. We got one more to go against Mumbai. Losing Vijay is a big miss. For us, we have worked out, how to go about at the top of the order. With the bowling, all the credit goes to them. We are finding the right balance and the right partnerships. To go for less than 20 in 4 overs, it's ridiculous. The wicket is slowing up a bit, the bowlers got to adapt to it. Tonight the bowlers have executed it well. Dubai has been the same, I think it gets dewy here. It wasn't a surprise at all. Holder's a great all-rounder. To bowl a bouncer against someone like him, you have to dig it very short. It's great to have that consistency. We knew we had to win today, and that's the case in the next game. In 2016 we had to win three games and we did that", said Warner.

Sandeep Sharma who was adjudged the Man of the Match for his excellent bowling performance went on to say that the ball was coming nicely on to that.

"When I started bowling, it was a bit sticky. It's coming nicely, it's got cooler here, so it's helping. I have been bowling the knuckle ball, Jonny (Bairstow) has been helping me. It took around three or four months to get it right. Kohli is one of the greatest batsmen, so getting him out is special. Now we are finding the momentum with one game to go. We are excited about that, let's see what happens", he said.



