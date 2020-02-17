IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders Full Fixtures And Complete Schedule

The schedule of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been released. The opening match will see defending champions Mumbai Indians take on rivals Chennai Super Kings on March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium. The IPL 2020 group phase will end on May 17. IPL 2020 is scheduled to start 11 days after India's home ODI series against South Africa. It is slated to end on March 18, 2020.
Kolkata Knight Riders narrowly missed out on making the play-offs last year despite the best efforts of their sensational all-rounder - Andre Russell. The two-time IPL winners will look to do better in IPL 2020 and aim to go all the way. Here is the complete KKR full fixtures list.
Also Read | IPL 2020: Harsha Bhogle picks his impact player-to-be for KKR this season
#IPLSchedule 🗓 We get our #IPL2020 journey underway against RCB at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on 31 March! 🔥— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) February 16, 2020
First 🏠 encounter at Eden will be a face-off against Delhi Capitals on 3 April! 🙌#KKR #KorboLorboJeetbo #IPL pic.twitter.com/uEyQW8k9ll
Also Read | IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals full fixtures, schedule, venues, timings
Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Harry Gurney, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Praveen Tambe, Nikhil Naik
March 31, Tuesday: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 8:00 PM in Bengaluru
April 3, Friday: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals - 8:00 PM in Kolkata
April 6, Monday: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings - 8:00 PM in Kolkata
April 9, Thursday: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 8:00 PM in Jaipur/Guwahati
April 12, Sunday: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians - 8:00 PM in Kolkata
April 16, Thursday: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 8:00 PM in Hyderabad
April 19, Sunday: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 4:00 PM in Delhi
April 23, Thursday: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab - 8:00 PM in Kolkata
Also Read | Faf du Plessis net worth, IPL salary and retirement from South Africa captaincy
April 26, Sunday: Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 4:00 PM in Mohali
April 28, Tuesday: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 8:00 PM in Mumbai
May 2, Saturday: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals - 8:00 PM in Kolkata
May 7, Thursday: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 8:00 PM in Chennai
Also Read | IPL 2020: Tatenda Taibu hopes to bag coaching stint with ex-team KKR after long hiatus
May 10, Sunday: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 8:00 PM in Kolkata
May 15, Friday: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 8:00 PM in Kolkata
Also Read | Shoaib Akhtar recalls fond KKR memories despite Sourav Ganguly's issues with managing him