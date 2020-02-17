IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders Full Fixtures And Complete Schedule

The schedule of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been released. The opening match will see defending champions Mumbai Indians take on rivals Chennai Super Kings on March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium. The IPL 2020 group phase will end on May 17. IPL 2020 is scheduled to start 11 days after India's home ODI series against South Africa. It is slated to end on March 18, 2020.

Kolkata Knight Riders narrowly missed out on making the play-offs last year despite the best efforts of their sensational all-rounder - Andre Russell. The two-time IPL winners will look to do better in IPL 2020 and aim to go all the way. Here is the complete KKR full fixtures list.

IPL 2020: KKR 2020 schedule

We get our #IPL2020 journey underway against RCB at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on 31 March!



First home encounter at Eden will be a face-off against Delhi Capitals on 3 April!

IPL 2020: KKR team 2020

Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Harry Gurney, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Praveen Tambe, Nikhil Naik

IPL 2020: KKR full fixtures

March 31, Tuesday: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 8:00 PM in Bengaluru

April 3, Friday: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals - 8:00 PM in Kolkata

April 6, Monday: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings - 8:00 PM in Kolkata

April 9, Thursday: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 8:00 PM in Jaipur/Guwahati

April 12, Sunday: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians - 8:00 PM in Kolkata

April 16, Thursday: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 8:00 PM in Hyderabad

April 19, Sunday: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 4:00 PM in Delhi

April 23, Thursday: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab - 8:00 PM in Kolkata

April 26, Sunday: Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 4:00 PM in Mohali

April 28, Tuesday: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 8:00 PM in Mumbai

May 2, Saturday: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals - 8:00 PM in Kolkata

May 7, Thursday: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 8:00 PM in Chennai

May 10, Sunday: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 8:00 PM in Kolkata

May 15, Friday: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 8:00 PM in Kolkata

