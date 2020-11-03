Home
IPL 2020 Live Updates: Hyderabad Defeat Mumbai By 10 Wickets, Make It To The Playoffs

This is a do-or-die contest for Hyderabad as a win in this fixture will progress them to the playoffs whereas a loss will knock them out of the competition.

Written By Karthik Nair
Last Updated:
IPL 2020

22:59 IST, November 3rd 2020
Hyderabad defeat Mumbai by 10 wickets, seal a fifth straight playoff berth

Kolkata have been knocked out of Dream11 IPL 2020

22:47 IST, November 3rd 2020
The 'Dynamic Duo' of skipper David Warner & Wriddhiman Saha are making this run chase look very easy

Hyderabad are 137/0 after 15 overs

22:38 IST, November 3rd 2020
Harsha Bhogle terms the tail-end of the Dream11 IPL 2020 as 'a different beast'

 

22:34 IST, November 3rd 2020
Harsha Bhogle throws some light on Hyderabad's 'extraordinary turnaround' in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020

 

22:31 IST, November 3rd 2020
Skipper David Warner leading the Orange Army from the front in this run chase as they eye a fifth straight playoff berth

 

22:29 IST, November 3rd 2020
Wriddhiman Saha lends a helping hand with a gritty 50

Hyderabad are 110/0 after 12 overs

22:27 IST, November 3rd 2020
Skipper Warner leading from the front in this run chase

Hyderabad breach the 100-run mark

22:21 IST, November 3rd 2020
Mumbai looking for quick wickets in order to get back in the contest

Hyderabad are 89/0 at the halfway mark

22:17 IST, November 3rd 2020
Spinners being taken to the cleaners by the Hyderabad openers

Hyderabad are 84/0 after 9 overs

22:13 IST, November 3rd 2020
Skipper Warner-Saha making Mumbai bowlers toil hard for wickets

Hyderabad are 71/0 after 8 overs

