Home
Schedule
Points Table
Results
Videos

IPL 2020 LIVE Updates: Mumbai, Hyderabad To Lock Horns As Battle For Top-spots Heats Up

Boasting an explosive batting line-up that complements their effective death bowling, Mumbai will have their nose ahead in the IPL 2020 match against Hyderabad on Sunday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Last Updated:
IPL 2020

Boasting an explosive batting line-up that complements their effective death bowling, Mumbai will have their nose ahead in the IPL 2020 match against Hyderabad on Sunday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium
pointer
14:45 IST, October 4th 2020
Kane Williamson is peaking at the right time in this tournament. Will he make an impact against the title-holders?

 

pointer
14:43 IST, October 4th 2020
Which of these teams will continue their winning momentum?

 

pointer
14:20 IST, October 4th 2020
IPL 2020 Mumbai vs Hyderabad: Orange Army relives win against Mumbai from 2018

 

pointer
14:18 IST, October 4th 2020
IPL 2020 Mumbai vs Hyderabad: Almost game-ready at Sharjah

 

pointer
14:07 IST, October 4th 2020
IPL 2020 Mumbai vs Hyderabad: Aakash Chopra feels Hyderabad may have a forced change

 

pointer
13:54 IST, October 4th 2020
IPL 2020 Mumbai vs Hyderabad: Hot & sweaty afternoon in the cards

 

pointer
13:34 IST, October 4th 2020
IPL 2020 Mumbai vs Hyderabad: Mumbai's legendary support staff know Sharjah too well

 

pointer
13:29 IST, October 4th 2020
IPL 2020 Mumbai vs Hyderabad: Matchday madness to begin shortly

 

pointer
13:27 IST, October 4th 2020
Squads

Mumbai: Rohit Sharma (capt), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattison, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton De Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult.

Hyderabad: David Warner (capt), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan,  Basil Thampi.
 

pointer
13:27 IST, October 4th 2020
IPL 2020: Battle for top-spots heats up as Mumbai face Hyderabad

Boasting an explosive batting line-up that complements their effective death bowling, Mumbai will have their nose ahead in the IPL match against Hyderabad on Sunday. To add to the Orange Army's worry, doubts remained over lead seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar's participation in the match. Bhuvneshwar picked up an injury on Friday night and was unable to complete his final over in the game against Chennai. He walked off the field with the help of the team physio.

READ | Sachin Tendulkar Blasts KL Rahul On Twitter For Poor Captaincy In Mumbai Defeat

In the event the experienced seamer misses out, table-toppers Mumbai will fancy their chances more at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, whose boundaries are much shorter than Dubai and Abu Dhabi and have been a paradise for power-hitters. The defending champions Mumbai, having humbled a strong Punjab in their last game, are unlikely to make any changes to the winning combination. Skipper Rohit Sharma is in sublime form and he can pummel any attack into submission on his day. Rohit has scored 170 runs from four games this season.

READ | IPL 2020: Yuvraj Singh Feels 'forever Classy' Virat Kohli Hasn't Lost His Form In 8 Years

While the poor form of Quinton De Kock is worrisome, the prolific Suryakumar Yadav would be more than keen to convert his starts. The biggest positive for the defending champions is that their middle-order has finally delivered with Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard launching into opposition attacks with their big-hitting prowess. Young Kishan has been the find for Mumbai, after his blistering yet responsible knock against Bangalore.

Given the abilities and power of Hardik and Pollard, both can rip apart the Hyderabad bowling especially at Sharjah, where even the outside edges fly into the stands. Mumbai are unlikely to make any changes to their bowling combination, with all their bowlers putting up a splendid show against Punjab. Apart from the pacers, spinners Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya have played their parts to perfection and will be more than keen to contain the Hyderabad batters.

READ | IPL 2020: Skipper Rohit Sharma Hails Mumbai's Convincing Win Over Punjab

Hyderabad will also take a lot of confidence from their seven-run win over Chennai, where all their youngsters delivered after the big guns failed to fire. The team management would be hoping that skipper David Warner, Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey are among the runs again. Kane Williamson also is a certainty in the playing XI, given his ability to take the innings deep and hold one end up.

If the seniors fire, that will reduce the pressure on young guns Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg and Abdul Samad.But if Bhuvneshwar misses out, that would mean more pressure on yorker specialist T Natarajan, left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed and star spinner Rashid Khan. In that case, they will have to choose from their other pacers  Basil Thampi, Sandeep Sharma or Siddharth Kaul -- but none can match up Bhuvneshwar's skills and experience.

READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Mumbai Vs Hyderabad Pitch Report And Weather Forecast For Sharjah

Also Read | IPL 2020 MI Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 MI Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 MI Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

 

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.

 

COMMENT

RELATED CONTENT

IPL 2020: Yuvraj Singh feels 'forever classy' Virat Kohli hasn't lost his form in 8 years

3 hours ago

Difficult to bat up the order as we have number of match-winners: Morgan

3 hours ago

I am not a gifted player, it's all about hard and smart work: Iyer

3 hours ago

IPL 2020: Devdutt Padikkal sums journey with Virat Kohli in 3 words post whirlwind knock

3 hours ago

Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 18 Punjab vs Chennai pitch report and weather forecast for Dubai

4 hours ago

Pakistan National T20 Cup NOR vs SIN live streaming, pitch and weather report, preview

4 hours ago

Team Points Table

Pos Team Net RR Points
VIDEOS