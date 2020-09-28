IPL 2020 Live Updates: New Ball Bowlers Keeping Bangalore Openers At Bay

The title-holders will be heading into this contest high on confidence after having registered their first two points in the tournament by getting the better of two-time winners Kolkata on Wednesday

19:45 IST, September 28th 2020 Aaron Finch-Devdutt Padikkal keep the scoreboard ticking Bangalore are 26/0 after 3 overs.

19:35 IST, September 28th 2020 Bangalore off to a steady start Openers Finch & Padikkal have helped Bangalore get off to a steady start. Bangalore are 8/0 after 1.

19:30 IST, September 28th 2020 Openers Devdutt Padikkal & Aaron Finch make their way to the middle Trent Boult to start proceedings with the new ball in hand.

19:14 IST, September 28th 2020 Here's the updated Playing XI of Mumbai Match 10. Mumbai Indians XI: Q de Kock, R Sharma, S Yadav, I Kishan, H Pandya, K Pollard, K Pandya, J Pattinson, R Chahar, T Boult, J Bumrah https://t.co/4NVvOL8B4g #RCBvMI #Dream11IPL #IPL2020 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 28, 2020

19:12 IST, September 28th 2020 Here's the updated Playing XI of Bangalore Match 10. Royal Challengers Bangalore XI: D Padikkal, A Finch, V Kohli, AB de Villiers, GM Singh, W Sundar, S Dube, I Udana, N Saini, A Zampa, Y Chahal https://t.co/4NVvOL8B4g #RCBvMI #Dream11IPL #IPL2020 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 28, 2020

19:06 IST, September 28th 2020 Australian leggie Adam Zampa & Sri Lankan all-rounder Isuru Udana are all set to make their debut for Bangalore Adam Zampa and Isuru Udana are all set to make their debut for @RCBTweets.#Dream11IPL #RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/KFqzH1aICI — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 28, 2020

19:03 IST, September 28th 2020 Rohit Sharma puts Bangalore into bat after winning the toss Rohit Sharma wins the toss and Mumbai will be chasing

18:52 IST, September 28th 2020 How many scalps will Jasprit Bumrah manage to register in this contest? How many wickets for BOOM BOOM?#Dream11IPL #RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/aY2JwiZRJA — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 28, 2020

18:50 IST, September 28th 2020 Virat & Co. have arrived at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium where Rohit Sharma's brigade awaits them .@imVkohli and his men are here in Dubai for Match 10 of #Dream11IPL.#RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/LNXih8cBSa — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 28, 2020

Also Read | IPL 2020 RCB Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 RCB Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 RCB Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.