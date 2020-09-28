Home
IPL 2020 Live Updates: New Ball Bowlers Keeping Bangalore Openers At Bay

The title-holders will be heading into this contest high on confidence after having registered their first two points in the tournament by getting the better of two-time winners Kolkata on Wednesday

Written By Digital Desk
Last Updated:
Dream11 IPL 2020

pointer
19:45 IST, September 28th 2020
Aaron Finch-Devdutt Padikkal keep the scoreboard ticking

Bangalore are 26/0 after 3 overs.

pointer
19:35 IST, September 28th 2020
Bangalore off to a steady start

Openers Finch & Padikkal have helped Bangalore get off to a steady start.

Bangalore are 8/0 after 1.

pointer
19:30 IST, September 28th 2020
Openers Devdutt Padikkal & Aaron Finch make their way to the middle

Trent Boult to start proceedings with the new ball in hand.

 

pointer
19:14 IST, September 28th 2020
Here's the updated Playing XI of Mumbai

 

pointer
19:12 IST, September 28th 2020
Here's the updated Playing XI of Bangalore

 

pointer
19:06 IST, September 28th 2020
Australian leggie Adam Zampa & Sri Lankan all-rounder Isuru Udana are all set to make their debut for Bangalore

 

pointer
19:03 IST, September 28th 2020
Rohit Sharma puts Bangalore into bat after winning the toss

Rohit Sharma wins the toss and Mumbai will be chasing

pointer
18:52 IST, September 28th 2020
How many scalps will Jasprit Bumrah manage to register in this contest?

 

pointer
18:50 IST, September 28th 2020
Virat & Co. have arrived at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium where Rohit Sharma's brigade awaits them

 

pointer
18:48 IST, September 28th 2020
A look at the wicket just moments ahead of the 'Monday Blockbuster'

 

