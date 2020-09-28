IPL 2020 Live Updates: New Ball Bowlers Keeping Bangalore Openers At Bay

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Bangalore are 26/0 after 3 overs.
Openers Finch & Padikkal have helped Bangalore get off to a steady start.
Bangalore are 8/0 after 1.
Trent Boult to start proceedings with the new ball in hand.
Match 10. Mumbai Indians XI: Q de Kock, R Sharma, S Yadav, I Kishan, H Pandya, K Pollard, K Pandya, J Pattinson, R Chahar, T Boult, J Bumrah https://t.co/4NVvOL8B4g #RCBvMI #Dream11IPL #IPL2020— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 28, 2020
Match 10. Royal Challengers Bangalore XI: D Padikkal, A Finch, V Kohli, AB de Villiers, GM Singh, W Sundar, S Dube, I Udana, N Saini, A Zampa, Y Chahal https://t.co/4NVvOL8B4g #RCBvMI #Dream11IPL #IPL2020— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 28, 2020
Adam Zampa and Isuru Udana are all set to make their debut for @RCBTweets.#Dream11IPL #RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/KFqzH1aICI— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 28, 2020
Rohit Sharma wins the toss and Mumbai will be chasing
How many wickets for BOOM BOOM?#Dream11IPL #RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/aY2JwiZRJA— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 28, 2020
.@imVkohli and his men are here in Dubai for Match 10 of #Dream11IPL.#RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/LNXih8cBSa— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 28, 2020
👋🏻 Dub-Hi 👋🏻#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL #RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/LZvG7zpChs— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) September 28, 2020
Also Read | IPL 2020 RCB Full Squad
Also Read | IPL 2020 RCB Schedule
Also Read | IPL 2020 RCB Team Preview and SWOT Analysis
