IPL 2020 LIVE Updates: Kolkata Snatch Victory From The Jaws Of Defeat By 2 Runs

Currently, at the bottom of the table, Punjab will have to play out of their skins to get their stuttering campaign back on track when they face fancied Kolkata in the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Saturday

19:29 IST, October 10th 2020 Kolkata snatch victory from the jaws of defeat by 2 runs Kolkata bowlers stage a remarkable comeback to restrict Punjab to 162/5 in their 20 overs

19:19 IST, October 10th 2020 Rahul walks back for a blistering knock of 74 Two new batsmen in the middle for the final over. Punjab are 151/4

19:16 IST, October 10th 2020 Is the Punjab innings falling apart? Nitish Rana takes a great catch under pressure. Punjab are 149/3

19:08 IST, October 10th 2020 Pooran has been cleaned up for a 10-ball 16 Punjab are 144/2

18:59 IST, October 10th 2020 Can Kolkata bowlers pull off something special in the death overs? Punjab are 136/1 after 16 overs

18:49 IST, October 10th 2020 Just what Kolkata wanted at this stage of the contest Agarwal walks back for a 39-ball 56. Punjab are 115/1

18:40 IST, October 10th 2020 Rahul & Agarwal's fifties put Punjab on top Punjab are 104/0 after 12.4 overs

18:36 IST, October 10th 2020 Kolkata bowlers gunning for quick wickets Punjab are 94/0 after 12 overs

18:33 IST, October 10th 2020 Injury concerns for the big man Andre Russell WATCH - Russell drops catch, injures knee



Failed to take a catch and hurt himself while saving a boundary. We hope Russell is fine.https://t.co/95hDIEDzXt #Dream11IPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 10, 2020

18:28 IST, October 10th 2020 Punjab openers making this run chase look easy Punjab are 76/0 at the halfway mark

