IPL 2020 LIVE Updates: Kolkata Snatch Victory From The Jaws Of Defeat By 2 Runs

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Kolkata bowlers stage a remarkable comeback to restrict Punjab to 162/5 in their 20 overs
Two new batsmen in the middle for the final over.
Punjab are 151/4
Nitish Rana takes a great catch under pressure.
Punjab are 149/3
Punjab are 144/2
Punjab are 136/1 after 16 overs
Agarwal walks back for a 39-ball 56.
Punjab are 115/1
Punjab are 104/0 after 12.4 overs
Punjab are 94/0 after 12 overs
WATCH - Russell drops catch, injures knee— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 10, 2020
Failed to take a catch and hurt himself while saving a boundary. We hope Russell is fine.https://t.co/95hDIEDzXt #Dream11IPL
Punjab are 76/0 at the halfway mark
Also Read | IPL 2020 KKR Full Squad
Also Read | IPL 2020 KKR Schedule
Also Read | IPL 2020 KKR Team Preview and SWOT Analysis
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
IPL 2020 Live Updates: Quinton de Kock scores a brisk 50
3 hours ago
IPL 2020: Tewatia, Parag snap Rajasthan's four-match losing streak
1 hour ago
Yuvraj hopes for an 'environment where a girl child can freely bloom'; bats for equality
1 hour ago
IPL 2020: Smith hails Tewatia & Parag's composure as Rajasthan defeat Hyderabad
1 hour ago
IPL 2020 LIVE updates: Rajasthan snatch victory from the jaws of defeat by 5 wickets
8 hours ago
Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 27 Mumbai vs Delhi pitch report and weather forecast for Abu Dhabi
4 hours ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points