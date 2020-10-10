Home
IPL 2020 LIVE Updates: Kolkata Snatch Victory From The Jaws Of Defeat By 2 Runs

Currently, at the bottom of the table, Punjab will have to play out of their skins to get their stuttering campaign back on track when they face fancied Kolkata in the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Saturday

Last Updated:
IPL 2020

pointer
19:29 IST, October 10th 2020
Kolkata snatch victory from the jaws of defeat by 2 runs

Kolkata bowlers stage a remarkable comeback to restrict Punjab to 162/5 in their 20 overs

pointer
19:19 IST, October 10th 2020
Rahul walks back for a blistering knock of 74

Two new batsmen in the middle for the final over.

Punjab are 151/4

pointer
19:16 IST, October 10th 2020
Is the Punjab innings falling apart?

Nitish Rana takes a great catch under pressure. 

Punjab are 149/3

pointer
19:08 IST, October 10th 2020
Pooran has been cleaned up for a 10-ball 16

Punjab are 144/2

pointer
18:59 IST, October 10th 2020
Can Kolkata bowlers pull off something special in the death overs?

Punjab are 136/1 after 16 overs

pointer
18:49 IST, October 10th 2020
Just what Kolkata wanted at this stage of the contest

Agarwal walks back for a 39-ball 56.

Punjab are 115/1

pointer
18:40 IST, October 10th 2020
Rahul & Agarwal's fifties put Punjab on top

Punjab are 104/0 after 12.4 overs

pointer
18:36 IST, October 10th 2020
Kolkata bowlers gunning for quick wickets

Punjab are 94/0 after 12 overs

pointer
18:33 IST, October 10th 2020
Injury concerns for the big man Andre Russell

 

pointer
18:28 IST, October 10th 2020
Punjab openers making this run chase look easy

Punjab are 76/0 at the halfway mark



 

