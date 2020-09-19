IPL 2020 Match 1 Mumbai Vs Chennai Live Streaming, Top Fantasy Picks And Match Preview

The first match of IPL 2020 will see the Mumbai team take on the Chennai side. The match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Mumbai vs Chennai live streaming will begin on Saturday, September 19 at 7:30 pm IST. Here's a look at how to watch Mumbai vs Chennai live in India and the Mumbai vs Chennai IPL 2020 preview.

Mumbai vs Chennai IPL live streaming and preview

Mumbai come into the game as defending champions and will be looking to become just the second team after the Chennai outfit to successfully defend their IPL crown. Rohit Sharma’s men will be aiming for a fifth IPL title this season. They also hold the psychological advantage over their IPL 2020 opponents in this match.

Mumbai defeated Chennai four times across last season as they finished above then in the IPL points table, including the final where they won against Chennai by a solitary run. Chennai, on the other hand, will be looking to finish at the top of the IPL points table as they chase their fourth title. MS Dhoni’s men have been dealt huge blows with the absence of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh for IPL 2020, but will be looking to start their IPL schedule on a winning note as the two titans go head to head.

Mumbai vs Chennai live scores: Pitch and weather report

The pitches throughout IPL 2020 are expected to favour the slower bowlers, with the same case in Abu Dhabi as well. According to FanCode, the average score on the pitch has been 141. The comparatively longer boundaries will be good news for spinners as well. During the game, there is no chance of rain, with the average temperature expected to be around 35°C according to Accuweather.

They say it's our first match without you. But the unconditional #yellove that pours in from across the globe can only mean that the whistles are louder than ever and keep us going forever. Dear Super Fans, NANDRI VERY MUCH! #WhistleFromHome @CSKFansOfficial #WhistlePodu 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/u2dDkAxTOn — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 19, 2020

Mumbai vs Chennai IPL live streaming: How to watch Mumbai vs Chennai IPL 2020 live in India?

The Mumbai vs Chennai IPL live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network. For fans looking to watch Mumbai vs Chennai IPL 2020 live in India online, they can do so by logging onto Disney+ Hotstar. The live updates for the IPL 2020 encounter will also be available on Mumbai and Chennai’s social media handles.

Mumbai vs Chennai live streaming: Probable playing XI

Mumbai: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Trent Boult, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah

Chennai: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (C), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir

As the @mipaltan are all set to take on @ChennaiIPL in the season opener of #Dream11IPL, take a look at one of @ImRo45's knocks against #CSK in the 12th edition of the league.



Will he exhibit the same form today?



📹📹https://t.co/NkfKoxmAKT #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/dB3kOJJgqS — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 19, 2020

Mumbai vs Chennai IPL 2020 live in India: Fantasy picks

Mumbai: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Rahul Chahar

Chennai: MS Dhoni, Shane Watson, Imran Tahir, Ravindra Jadeja

Mumbai vs Chennai IPL prediction

According to our Mumbai vs Chennai IPL prediction, Mumbai are likely to win this curtain raiser.

Image Credits: IPL T20 website